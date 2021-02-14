The death of former president and senator Carlos Saúl Menem had repercussions in multiple world media that presented him as “ultra-liberal” and “charismatic”, they pointed out that he compared himself to Juan Domingo Perón or that he came to power “as a populist leader and governed as capitalist”.

“Former President Carlos Menem dies, Argentina’s icon of ultraliberalism“, the newspaper titled The country from Spain, one of the most prestigious Spanish-speaking media.

It reads at the bottom (the forelock) of that text: “The former president, who ruled from 1989 to 1999, He became the most important and controversial figure in his country’s politics in the 1990s“.

This was reflected by El País, from Spain

The first paragraph of the article by The country draws a profile of the ex-president’s management and characterizes him in this way: “His mandate meant hard currency and corruption, privatizations and unemployment, easy money and poverty.”

He adds: “Carlos Saúl Menem (Anillaco, 1930), president of Argentina between 1989 and 1999, died this Sunday, February 14 in Buenos Aires at the age of 90, a victim of an infection that was complicated by basic heart problems. Menem happened in charge of Raúl Alfonsín and he led the return of Peronism to power after the restoration of democracy. “

Le Monde, for its part, states: “Friends and enemies agreed on one point: Carlos Saúl Menem was unpredictable. ”

The New York Times Chronicle

The French newspaper points out that, with Menem, Peronism had returned to power after a thirteen-year hiatus (military dictatorship from 1976 to 1983 and then the Radical Civic Union government with Raúl Alfonsín, between 1983 and 1989).

Le Monde notes: “Caudillo who came from The Rioja (Northwest), one of the poorest provinces in the country, (Menem) claimed to be General Juan Domingo Perón. “

The New York Times stated: “Carlos Saúl Menem died this Sunday, who as president of Argentina from 1989 to 1999 promoted a surprising economic recovery and renewed ties with the United States and Great Britain, but was later convicted of corruption and charged with concealing evidence in a deadly antisemitic attack during his tenure “.

The New York Times Chronicle

He continues: “In a nation of chronic political and economic turmoil With a past marked by military junta, many of his companions Menem seemed a charismatic and strong man like Juan Domingo Peron, the postwar neo-fascist dictator. Extravagant provincial governor, he led a Peronist political movement when he ran for president. But he turned out to be a neoliberal democrat and something completely different. “

“Carlos Menem dies, the eccentric Argentine president who came to power as a populist caudillo and ruled as a capitalist “, titled the Spanish portal of the BBC.

The British media complete within the article: “Menem is one of the answers to that question that the world’s political scientists are passionate about what is peronism“.

BBC coverage

The world, from Spain, incorporated another angle in his chronicle: “Menem promoted in the early years of the 90s a privatization policy that led to the massive entry of Spanish companies “.

He continues: “In good relationship with both Felipe Gonzalez as with Jose Maria Aznar, Menem promoted in the first years of the decade of the ’90 a policy of privatizations that propitiated the massive entrance of Spanish companies, that happened to control essential services like the telephony and the electricity, besides Aerolineas Argentinas “.

Finally, the Folha de S. Paulor specifies that Menem was the leader who “It paved the way for the greatest economic and social crisis that Argentina has ever known.”