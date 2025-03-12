The Artificial Intelligence (AI) It is becoming the technological milestone of recent years. ANDThis computer science and algorithms is being the protagonist Little by little on computer and mobile phones, but also in a host of machinery used for different parameters such as health and even the of mobility and road safety. Just a few days ago in Spain, specifically In Córdoba, the first traffic light has been installed.

With this step forward, the city of Andalusia wanted to be part of the Inclusion and accessibility by installing this traffic control signal for detect pedestrians with reduced mobility and adjust the crossing times. In fact, the new traffic light is located on Avenida del Airport in front of a health center a area traveled by people with needs such as wheelchair users, walkers and baby carts.

How does this traffic light work?

This traffic light will help the accessibility of people with reduced mobility. Istock

This smart traffic light has been developed by the company Cordobesa Interlightwhich has had the support of the City of Córdoba. The project developed thus Two cameras with artificial intelligence in order to analyze in both sense the passage of pedestrians. They detect, therefore, people with reduced mobility and while adjusting the crossing time.

Base, The traffic light allows a step of 30 secondsbut in the case of detecting a pedestrian that has mobility difficulty, expands it up to 35 secondsoffering more security and avoiding stress situation for people who need this accessibility.





An AI capable of learning and offering improvements

This AI is able to improve with its analysis and storage of images. Dall-e via bing image creator

The best thing about this smart traffic light is that this algorithm is improving its precision over time, since It is capable of identifying and storing the movement patterns of wheelchairs, canes, walkers or baby cars. This system, in fact, began with an algorithm training in which 700 videos were collected in areas of high influxes of people with reduced mobility.

It was these videos that made the system differentiate each type of pedestrian. Now, It will be the pedestrians themselves who evaluate whether the 35 seconds of crossing are enough or if additional adjustment is required. This, in addition, will be the starting point to a possible expansion of this system to other areas and points of the Spanish geography.





