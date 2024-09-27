The disappearance of the group stage, replaced by a single classification system, is a novelty that is supposed to bring a new air to European competitions. For those who have not understood everything, here is an example of what the final phase of the Europa League if it came to an end after the first day.
On paper, some clubs will be delighted with their results after the first day of the Europa League, and a quick look at the standings shows that every goal, every point and every mistake will count more than ever in this format.
Here is what the final phase of the competition would look like if the competition ended here:
The rules:
Positions 1 to 8: The top eight teams in the final classification will go directly to the round of 16, without a play-off. It is a privilege to play one less round, at a time when football fans complain that the calendar is too full.
Positions from 9 to 24: The 16 teams placed between 9 and 24 still have a chance to continue in the competition. To do this, they will have to play a tie against the opposing team in this part of the table (see example below). The losing teams advance to the Conference League, the winners to the round of 16.
Positions 25 to 36: The bottom 12 teams in this phase of the Europa League at the end of the eight rounds will see their European competition this year come to an end.
They would qualify for the round of 16 without repechage (classified from 1 to 8):
- Ajax3 points (+4)
- Bucharest Steaua3 points (+3)
- lazio3 points (+3)
- Tottenham3 points (+3)
- Galatasaray3 points (+2)
- Rangers3 points (+2)
- Prague Slavia3 points (+2)
- Olympique Lyonnais3 points (+2)
Positions that would go to the repechage (from position 9 to 24):
9. AZ Alkmaar3 points (+1)
10. Bodo Glimt3 points (+1)
11. Anderlecht3 points (+1)
12. Panty3 points (+1)
13. Fenerbahce3 points (+1)
14. Viktoria Plzen1 point (0)
15. Eintracht Frankfurt1 point (0)
16. Athletic Bilbao1 point (0)
17. Hoffenheim1 point (0)
18. Royal Society1 point (0)
19. Twente1 point (0)
20. Manchester United1 point (0)
21. Midtjyland1 point (0)
22. OGC Nice1 point (0)
23. AS Roma1 point (0)
24. Elfsborg1 point (0)
As has already been said, there is no draw in these qualifiers. The highest ranked team plays the lowest ranked team, and so on, in a two-match format. The eight best-placed teams will play the second leg at home.
The playoffs if the qualification stopped here!
They would be out of the competition if qualifying stopped here:
25. FC Porto0 points (-1)
26. Ferencvaros, 0 points (-1)
27. Maccabi Tel-Aviv0 points (-1)
28. Union Saint-Gilloise0 points (-1)
29. PAOK0 points (-2)
30. Ludogorets0 points (-2)
31. Malmo0 points (-2)
32. Olympiakos0 points (-2)
33. Riga FS0 points (-3)
34. Dynamo kyiv0 points (-3)
35. Qarabag0 points (-3)
36. Besiktas0 points (-4)
