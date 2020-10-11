Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has defended his provisional refusal to sign the law passed by the Bundestag and Bundesrat to combat hate crime and right-wing extremism. It was “not in dispute” that certain norms in the law are unconstitutional, said the Federal President’s Office on the Tagesspiegel request. The government had “now given the prospect of introducing appropriate amendments to establish constitutionality in the Bundestag”. Steinmeier was “happy” about this “amicable solution”, it said.

The background to this is a decision by the Federal Constitutional Court, according to which certain regulations on data retrieval violate the Basic Law, as they are also contained in the law against hate crime. However, the judgment came too late for the ongoing proceedings. Steinmeier then suspended the so-called execution of the law. This path was criticized as unusual and actually inadmissible according to the Basic Law, because the Federal President, in his view, had to finally stop unconstitutional laws; the suspension was only made to spare the government embarrassment. The Office of the Federal President also defended this measure: “The suspension of the copy is part of the constitutional review competence of the Federal President under Article 82 of the Basic Law.”

The Federal Criminal Police Office should be able to access user data

The new law against hate crime stipulates that the operators of social networks must report hate messages to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) so that they can be prosecuted by the investigative authorities. This includes, for example, death threats, sedition and depictions of violence, the approval of criminal offenses and the dissemination of child pornography. In turn, the BKA is authorized to access user data at telecommunications companies.

The Karlsruhe judges fundamentally objected to such a query for the so-called inventory data information in a decision from July of this year. In various reports, including one from the Scientific Service of the Bundestag, it was stated that the decision must also have consequences for the government’s ongoing project. Another law that Steinmeier is currently in is also affected; there it is about the restructuring of the customs investigation service. Steinmeier has also suspended the issue until further notice.

Laws were last stopped in 2006

In the history of the Federal Republic up to now there have only been eight cases in which a head of state has finally refused to draft a law. Most recently, Federal President Horst Köhler decided in 2006 to stop the law on the new regulation of air traffic control and the law on the new regulation of the right to consumer information in this way. Other federal presidents sometimes doubted the constitutionality of laws, but let them pass and made this clear in some public statements.