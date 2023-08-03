Home page politics

From: Sebastian Horsch

Time and again, sensitive questions from German politics end up before the Federal Constitutional Court. Is the substitute legislature based in Karlsruhe?

Karlsruhe – The traffic light caught it cold at the beginning of July. While the SPD is celebrating its summer party, the decision from Karlsruhe is known. The Federal Constitutional Court stopped the new heating law because the rights of members of parliament were violated during the deliberations. Chancellor Wolfgang Schmidt (SPD) is said to have gotten an ice cream after the shock. It is the most sensational, but by no means the only case in which Karlsruhe interferes in German politics.

Expert: The Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe has an “important role” in German politics

Just a few examples of the influence that the Federal Constitutional Court has on German politics: The fact that all owners had to submit a property tax return resulted from a decision in Karlsruhe. The same applies to the fact that politicians are looking for a new regulation on euthanasia. The Union faction is suing against the new electoral law, and Bavaria is questioning the current regulations on inheritance tax and financial equalization. So is there an extended arm of the opposition or even a substitute legislator in Karlsruhe?

“The Federal Constitutional Court has always played an important role, particularly in times of greater political polarization,” says Dresden political scientist Hans Vorländer. So be it today. Historically, however, it has also been shown that the court has repeatedly returned to more restraint after more political phases “so as not to jeopardize its independent position”.

“Assholes in Karlsruhe”: The influence of the Federal Constitutional Court has already caused resentment in politics

So the role of “political referee” is nothing new. It was particularly pronounced in the 1970s, for example when it came to abortion rights or the amendment to the military service. “At that time, the CDU/CSU opposition appealed to the constitutional court for almost every major reform project,” says Vorländer.

In the SPD parliamentary group led by Herbert Wehner, it is said that the sentence was said at the time that “the eight assholes in Karlsruhe” should not destroy their own politics. The Federal Constitutional Court actually consists of 16 people – namely two senates, each with eight judges.

Federal Constitutional Court stops heating law: norm control or political move?

And today? With a view to the heating law, which was pushed ahead in a hurry, Vorländer considers the opposition’s desire for a norm review by the court to be quite understandable. On the other hand, he sees a more clearly recognizable political intention in the Bavarian lawsuit against the state financial equalization.

In the state election campaign, CSU leader and Prime Minister Markus Söder used the complaint as a forum “on the one hand to highlight the enormous financial power of the Free State and on the other to present itself as the guardian of Bavarian interests”. However, that does not mean that the Bavarian lawsuit has no chance of success. “It cannot be ruled out that the court will ask the federal states to readjust the financial equalization system,” says Vorländer.

Ex-politician as federal constitutional judge: Hardly any problems – “Disrobe yourself of your political existence”

But the constitutional court not only puts its stamp on German politics, it is also shaped by politicians themselves. The current President Stephan Harbarth sat for almost a decade for the CDU in the Bundestag before he moved to Karlsruhe – most recently even as a parliamentary group leader. And judge Peter Müller was the CDU Prime Minister of Saarland from 1999 to 2011.

In the past, Vorländer believes that such a change from the legislative and executive branches to the judiciary has hardly resulted in a problem of bias. “By putting on the robe of a judge, most of them undress themselves from being politicians.” Müller and Harbarth also accepted this new understanding of their role very quickly and were deliberately more reserved. They would have done that too. Because: “If individual constitutional judges overdo their role, the entire court comes under pressure.”

Too opinionated: ex-politician was denied office as a federal constitutional judge

And even before their time as federal constitutional judges, the candidates should not have committed themselves too strongly to their positions. In this context, Vorländer recalls the opinionated SPD politician Herta Däubler-Gmelin, who would have liked to become Vice President of the Federal Constitutional Court even before she became Federal Minister of Justice in the 1990s. She ultimately failed due to resistance from the CDU and CSU, who did not trust her to leave out her personal views.