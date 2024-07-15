The assistant director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division in Washington, Bobby Wells, said that while the FBI is still investigating Saturday’s attack on former US President Donald Trump as an assassination attempt, it is also considering the possibility of “potential domestic terrorism,” according to CNN. However, in order to say for sure whether or not this is a case of terrorism, much more information about Thomas Matthew Crooks will need to be gathered compared to what is currently known, the authorities responsible for the investigation added.

The FBI believes Crooks, 20, acted alone, and early indications are that he is not a member of an international terrorist organization. “At this time, the information we have indicates that the shooter acted alone and that there are no current public safety concerns,” said Kevin P. Rojek, the FBI agent leading the investigation. He added that so far he had also not identified “an ideology associated with the subject,” who used a semiautomatic rifle purchased by his father, though it was unclear whether he took the weapon with his family’s permission or without their knowledge.

Rojek said Crooks’ family is cooperating with the investigation. Earlier Saturday night, Crooks’ father had been contacted by CNN but said he was still trying to “figure out what the hell happened” and would not discuss his son until he had spoken to authorities.

Social media posts by the teen that were reviewed by the investigator did not reveal any political views, nor did they uncover any history of mental illness. Rojek added that the FBI was not aware of any confrontations between Crooks and local police prior to the shooting. Investigators sent Crooks’ gun and cellphone to an FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.

According to information from the television channel CNN, so far investigators have not yet had detailed access to the contents of the shooter’s phone. According to FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate, who also spoke to the press, all the authorities have so far is “a limited knowledge of recent communications made by him.” [Crooks]text messages and phone calls”, and that none of the information collected allowed conclusions to be drawn about the motive for the attack, and indicated that there were no other people involved in the assassination attempt, or even that they had knowledge of what Crooks intended to do.

Local law enforcement sources said they found two explosive devices in the suspect’s vehicle and at his home in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Abbate called the explosives “rudimentary,” saying they were also sent to Quantico after they were deactivated.