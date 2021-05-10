Question: Sometimes I have times when I dream a lot while I sleep and others when I don’t or at least I don’t remember what I dreamed. Is it well known today why we dream? Do you know if animals dream? Carolina Z. Fuentes, La Plata.

Dreaming is one of the psychobiological phenomena that most intrigued throughout history and although they were proposed explanations from science, art and religion, any answer seems insufficient.

The world of dreams has mystery and fascination. Since ancient times it was considered as a way to establish contact with the divinities and predict future events; that is, it had prophetic value, and warning signs and advice were frequently sought out.

For thousands of years, humans have wondered about the phenomenon of dreams. Image Pei-Hsin Cho / The New York Times

Hobson (in 2000) stated: “Mental activity that occurs in dreams is characterized by a vivid sensorimotor imagination that is experienced as if it were waking reality, despite cognitive characteristics such as the impossibility of time, place, people and actions. ”

“Emotions, especially fear, joy, and anger predominate over sadness, shame, and guilt, and sometimes are strong enough to awaken the sleeper.”

“Memory, even of very vivid ones, is dim and tends to fade rapidly after awakening unless special measures are taken to retain it.”

The interpretation of dreams is a subject that awakens passions and unknowns. Photo: Shutterstock.

The main function of sleep is to repair the body to continue life in optimal conditions.

It is a physiological fact in which mental materials of difficult explanation appear and high emotional content which allows various interpretations.

For some authors such materials are random and should be forgotten, while for other authors (from Sigmund Freud onwards) express repressed wishes and fears that arise at a time when conscious censorship drops.

When sleeping, the frontal lobe lights up and when dreaming recreates situations and develops strategies to resolve everyday waking interactions.

Thus, action programs would be created in the face of certain non-verbal responses from others.

Five minutes after waking up, half of the dream content is forgotten and after ten, 90% is lost. Norberto Abdala, psychiatrist

What happens during sleep

In other words, during sleep you would be in a kind of virtual reality simulator that trains to develop adequate strategies of connection with reality.

Not only humans dreamRather, all mammals can reach the REM stage, associated with dream activity.

It is estimated that an adult person will spend about six to eight years in the world of dreams, which is almost ten percent of your life.

Five minutes after waking up, half of the content is forgotten and after ten, 90% is lost. What’s more, if you snore you don’t dream.

Maybe dreams are not just the gateway to the unconsciousRather, they form a system that allows the development of existential skills and abilities or their biological functions around the learning of new knowledge.

Perhaps dream activity is itself a mechanism that allows redesigning certain models of personal reality, such as an opportunity to engage in forms of interaction both internally in our mental dynamics and externally in our relationship with the world around us.

Matthew Walker, from the University of California, expresses: “I think of dreaming as a night therapy” that “provides a soothing night balm that polishes our emotional experiences so that we feel better the next day ”.

EM