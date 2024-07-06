Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/07/2024 – 16:06

Following the European Union parliamentary elections, the conservative, populist and nationalist right-wing wing is reconfiguring itself in the legislative body, strengthened but also in turmoil. New and old alliances are being forged. The far-right wing emerged stronger from the elections for the European Parliament on 9 June 2024. In France in particular, the victory of the National Rally (RN) triggered a shockwave, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to call early legislative elections.

While the real weight of the ultranationalists led by Marine Le Pen in the National Assembly will only be established in the second round this Sunday (07/07), in the European Parliament the right-wing populist parties are consolidating old and new alliances.

Until now, right-wing extremist parties, national conservatives, right-wing populists, among others, were grouped in the European Parliament into basically two large groups.

Conservatives and Reformists: Meloni and Strategic Moderation

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group includes the Law and Justice (PiS) party, an opposition party in Poland, and the Italian Brothers of Italy (FdI), which has its roots in the post-fascist movement. The chairwoman of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party, which is associated with the group, is Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The CRE has already charted its course for the next legislative term: the European Union must focus on its core tasks and reject “the development of the EU towards a supranational superstate”.

In the area of ​​migration, the right-wing conservatives promise to take a decisive stance against illegal arrivals and to create external “landing platforms” outside the EU where asylum applications would be processed. At the same time, they promise to actively combat the causes of migration.

In the environmental sector, they propose reversing the already decided phase-out of combustion engines and questioning a greater reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. On the other hand, they are committed to continuing to support Ukraine against the invading Russia.

Thierry Chopin, a political analyst at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris, interprets this support for Ukrainians as a political strategy by Meloni, as well as the more moderate tone she has been adopting.

The ECR is currently the third largest in the EU’s legislative body, with 84 seats, and could play a decisive role in Ursula von der Leyen’s re-election as president of the European Commission in less than two weeks’ time.

Identity and Democracy in Turmoil

The second major far-right group is the Identity and Democracy Group (ID), which includes Matteo Salvini’s Italian League, Marine Le Pen’s RN and the Flemish Interest (Vlaams Belang, VB). Shortly before the parliamentary elections, the ID excluded the at least partly extremist Alternative for Germany (AfD) because of controversial statements about the Nazi SS.

This exclusion and a meeting between Meloni and Le Pen gave rise to rumors that the CRE and ID wanted to merge, but this hypothesis seems to be ruled out. Political scientist Chopin explains that the party lines of both parties differ too much, especially in their relationship with Russia: while the Italian prime minister is decidedly pro-Ukraine, Le Pen’s traditionally nationalist RN is closer to Putin.

Following the recent departure of a Czech and an Austrian party, the ID’s future composition and membership are currently unclear. Another factor of uncertainty is the possible formation of another right-wing parliamentary group.

New Kids on the Block: Patriots for Europe

On 30 June, on the eve of his country assuming the rotating presidency of the Council of Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the founding of a new group in the European Parliament: the Patriots for Europe Group.

This would include the prime minister’s party, the national-conservative Fidesz; the liberal populist Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO), led by former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš; and the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), led by Herbert Kickl.

In their Manifesto for the Future of Europe, the three acronyms express the desire for a “Europe of nations” rather than a European superstate, emphasizing the right of nation states to self-determination and veto. They also propose to defend “European identity, traditions and customs, fruits of the Greco-Roman and Judeo-Christian heritage”, as well as “the end of illegal migration, in order to safeguard cultural identity”.

Orbán has made headlines for his frequent use of his veto power within the European Council, for example on military assistance to Ukraine. The approval of Kiev’s early denial of EU membership in December 2023 was only possible thanks to a trick: the Hungarian prime minister was not in the room during the vote.

According to press sources, the Portuguese right-wing populist party Chega is interested in joining the Patriots. There is also speculation in Brussels about the participation of Salvini’s League and the French RN, which were previously members of the ID. According to the German news agency DPA, leader Alice Weidel has already ruled out the participation of the AfD.

Having already reached the minimum number of 23 members to obtain the status of a group in the European Parliament, Patriots for Europe needs to gather members from at least seven EU countries. The deadline for the configuration of the far-right wing of the legislative body is until its next constituent session, on July 16.