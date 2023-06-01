During the G7 summit, held this month, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, decided to release the shipment to Ukraine of the weapon that the European country so desired: F-16 fighters.

Despite the decision, the US government, through the Pentagon, informed that the transfer of jets should not occur immediately, but in the medium or long term. During this period, Ukraine’s military forces must undergo extensive training to learn how to use the jet in their defense against the Russian invasion.

It is not yet known exactly which models will be shipped, nor whether they will be the latest or the oldest manufactured, nor the exact quantity.

Last Thursday (25), the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, signaled that the training of Ukrainian pilots should begin within the next few weeks. According to Lloyd, the deployment of the fighter jets to Ukraine “will further strengthen and improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian air force in the long term and complement the short and medium term security arrangements”.

On Tuesday of last week (23), Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, even stated that training for Ukrainian pilots had begun in Poland and other allied countries. However, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the drill was still in the planning stage.

For a while, the US refused to send fighter jets to Ukraine for fear that such an attitude would escalate the conflict into a direct confrontation between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Russia. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured Biden that the aircraft would not be used across the Russian border.

In March, Slovakia sent its first batch of MiG-29 fighters, made up of four units of the Russian-made aircraft, to Kiev. A month later, it was Poland’s turn to support the neighboring country, sending fighter jets of the same manufacture. The Polish government, however, did not disclose the amount that was sent. With the decision, Poland and Slovakia became the first two NATO countries to contribute the Ukrainian air force to the conflict.

The fact is that the training will have to be complex and will have the most experienced Ukrainian pilots, since they will be the ones who will have to fly the F-16 in the future. Furthermore, the training process is likely to be coordinated by the Netherlands and Denmark. The Dutch government also left open the possibility of sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine shortly after training ended. In the following text, we will present the history and main details of the F-16 fighter that may be sent to Ukraine.

Historic

The F-16 fighter, also known as the F-16 Fighting Falcon, was released in the 70s by the American company General Dynamics. In 1993, General Dynamics sold its military aircraft division to Lockheed Martin, which has since been the company responsible for manufacturing the jet.

Being used by more than 25 countries, the F-16 has been constantly improving since its inception. The first model was the F-16A/B (single or double seat), which entered service in 1978. Then came the F-16C/D models, which introduced improvements in the on-board system, radar and weapons. Then came the F-16E/F models, which were developed especially for the United Arab Emirates and incorporated new technologies, such as an AESA (active electronically scanned array) radar and an integrated electronic warfare system.

The latest model of the F-16 is the F-16V (Viper), which was introduced in 2012 and offers upgrades such as an advanced AESA radar, a centralized mission computing system, and an operational capability similar to that of the F-35 stealth fighter. .

Capacity

The F-16 can fly for more than 860 km and has the capacity to launch its weapons with high precision, which makes the pilot of the aircraft able to defend itself against enemy aircraft with great agility. In addition, it has an enormous all-weather capability, which allows the jet to accurately fire munitions during non-visual bombing conditions.

The F-16 has armaments such as the 20mm M61 cannon, which holds 500 rounds. In addition, the fighter has an inertial navigation system (computerized aid used in military aviation applications for missile guidance and space flights) and GPS, as well as the capacity to carry up to 7,700 kg of missiles, bombs, tanks of fuel and pods (external container that can be attached to the aircraft to carry additional equipment).

Advantages and benefits of the F-16

The F-16 stands out for being a versatile, light and economical fighter. It has a price tag of up to $63 million, depending on the model, while other fighters can cost upwards of $100 million. It has a top speed of Mach 2 (about 2,200 km/h), a flight range of over 4,000 km and a payload capacity of over 7 tons. In addition, the aircraft can carry a variety of weapons, such as air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, laser or GPS guided bombs, cannons and rockets.

The F-16 is also known for its high maneuverability, thanks to its aerodynamic design and its fly-by-wire control system, which uses electrical signals to command the movements of the aircraft’s surfaces. In addition, the F-16 has excellent visibility for the pilot, who sits in an elevated, rearward-sloping cockpit with a transparent dome that allows for a panoramic view.

Participation in clashes

The F-16 successfully participated in several conflicts, such as the Gulf, Kosovo, Iraq and Libya wars, demonstrating its effectiveness and versatility in different scenarios. In the early 1980s, Israel received its first F-16s, and it was its air force that first used the jet in combat. That year, the F-16 won its first aerial victory, in April 1981, in the Bekaa Valley, during the Lebanon War.

war scene

In an interview with People’s Gazetterisk analyst and reserve major of the Brazilian Army Nelson Ricardo Fernandes da Silva observed that the main idea of ​​the Ukrainian forces is to use the jet to try to nullify the aggressive aerial advance of the Russian air force.

“The strategic advantage with the arrival of the F-16 is exactly in the annulment of Russian air support, which would make the battle on the ground easier for the Ukrainian army”, he said.

“Not since World War II has there been a victory in which the attacking force did not have air superiority, even regional superiority. And today Ukraine is not having that. Russia has this regional air superiority”, pointed out Silva.

For the analyst, one of the aspects that differentiate American aircraft from Russian ones is the level of on-board technology. According to him, Western planes usually have advantages in this regard.

“Normally, NATO aircraft have more optronics [sistemas eletrônicos que fornecem, detectam e controlam a luz] than Russian planes. They are also more sophisticated in terms of radars, night vision devices, among others. Even the type of missiles they support and rockets. All these tend to be more modern than their Russian counterparts,” he said.

Silva also highlighted the main offensive capabilities of the F-16 and how it can be used in the conflict. “Most likely, the F-16 will be able to easily take down the Russian SU-24 fighters, which are the ones that the Russian air force uses for close support”, he detailed.

The analyst recalled that the American-made fighter is not suitable for use in ground support, however, it can be used strategically to “try to hit ammunition depots with large concentrations, such as Russian weapons depots and anti-aircraft batteries of s-300 missiles and s-400”. According to Silva, the F-16 can still be used to try to neutralize the action of SU-25 fighters and Russian helicopters.

The analyst also explained that, with the F-16 under its command, the Ukrainian army will finally be able to start a definitive offensive against the Russians and even enter territories dominated by the enemy, such as the occupied Crimea region, if it has the necessary preparation and information. .