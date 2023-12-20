“I was just informed that I have been excluded from my SAG-AFTRA health insurance because residuals do not count as income for older actors… just those who need it most.” This is how raw Ellen Barkin was on her The 69-year-old actress, known for her work in films such as seduction melody, Diner either Ocean's 13, thus lamented the loss of social protection just as he began a progressive withdrawal from the mecca of cinema after more than four decades of continuous work. After the outrage aroused by her case, Barkin herself clarified the tweet by adding that this situation emanates from the collective agreement signed in 2020, but that the situation will change for older actors after the agreement reached this November that put an end to more three months of actors' strike in the mecca of cinema. “Now enough money will be allocated to our health plan so that the residuals count again. This is a victory,” she argues.

The so-called 'residual rights' have precisely been one of the points of greatest conflict between the employers and the unions in the strikes that have frozen activity in Hollywood for 120 days. Residuals are additional payments that studios or platforms must pay to those responsible for a film or series when it is rebroadcast on television or the internet. Before him boom of rebroadcasts on streaming platforms, with series like Friends either The Office Being authentic audience phenomena, the unions demanded – and achieved – an increase in that rate and more transparency regarding the number of real reproductions of each content.

Robert De Niro, Ellen Barkin and Leonardo DiCaprio, during the charity gala. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Although in the case of an actress as popular and wealthy as Barkin, the episode is nothing more than the trigger for a heated debate on social networks, the situation for the vast majority of actors in Hollywood, alien to the glamor and red carpets of the hills of Los Angeles is extremely precarious. According to data provided by SAG-AFTRA, to claim the union's health insurance, an interpreter must earn an annual income of more than 24,000 euros and work 102 days a year. These figures are only reached by 12.7% of its members, taking into account, furthermore, that the residual rights do not add up to reaching such an amount as reported by the actress. Does that mean that an actor can never retire if he wants to maintain coverage from the aforementioned private health insurance? “That's exactly what it means,” Barkin replied in another tweet.

Ellen Barkin and Al Pacino in 'Noontime Seduction'.

With a fortune valued at 80 million euros, the Emmy and Tony winner has become one of the most vocal, committed and unapologetic activists in the United States. With her Twitter account as a public showcase, Barkin has established herself as a scourge of the Republican Party and, most especially, of former President Donald Trump. “She is an abomination,” she says. Although her last works as an actress date back to this same year, she is an episodic character in the series Poker Face and action comedy Some in-laws take weapons (Netflix), the artist from the Bronx expresses her opinions “without caring” about the possible consequences that her judgment may have on her career. Likewise, she has referred unequivocally regarding how the chronic machismo of Hollywood has conditioned her career as a performer: “First I was typecast as the ugly girlfriend. Then they put me into the cliché of the insatiable sex-symbol and, finally, I moved on to the old lady. So it makes perfect sense, that's the male gaze on me.”

In 2022 he also made headlines for publicly condemning Johnny Depp's possessive attitudes during the trial between the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean and his ex-partner, Amber Heard. The two had a brief romantic relationship while filming the film. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Barkin called Depp “controlling and jealous,” while recounting how the actor threw a bottle of wine in his direction in the middle of a fit of rage. Following the wave of confessions that encouraged the emergence of the #MeToo movement, he has also publicly condemned the harassment and mistreatment of filmmakers such as Terry Gilliam – “never be alone with him in an elevator” – or Harold Becker, responsible for seduction melody. During the filming of a sexual scene, the director, without his consent, tore off an artificial hair wig that covered his private parts. In the words of the actress herself, Becker humiliated her by reprimanding her: “What do you need this for? Nobody is watching you.”

Ellen Barkin and actor Oscar Isaac during a actors union protest in New York. John Nacion (Getty Images)

After being married twice, to the well-known Irish actor Gabriel Byrne (The man in the iron mask) and with the billionaire businessman and shareholder of the cosmetics giant Revlon, Ronald Perelman, Barkin's last known relationship dates back to 2011. Her short-lived romance with the director and screenwriter Sam Levinson, creator of the celebrated series Euphoria and 30 years younger than her, made headlines because of how surprising this generational gap is in an industry accustomed to always being the ones showing off younger couples. The actress has two children from her marriage to Byrne: the actress Romy and Jack, who is dedicated to music.