Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/18/2024 – 15:55

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), the far-right bloc led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the fourth largest party, have secured senior posts in 13 of the 20 committees and four subcommittees of the European Union’s (EU) legislative body, in the wake of the European Parliament election.

Of these, three are presidencies and ten are vice-presidencies – each committee and subcommittee has four vice-presidents. Seven positions – on committees dedicated to strategic issues such as foreign affairs, security, the environment and public health – were given to Meloni’s party, the Brothers of Italy.

It is a growth that “makes us proud”, in the words of Carlo Fidanza, from the Brothers of Italy. Until now, the main party that makes up the ECR was represented in only one committee.

Nicola Procaccini, co-leader of the ECR group and also a member of Brothers of Italy, welcomed in a statement the growing role his group is taking on in the EU Parliament: “Despite the left trying to boycott us in all committees, the positive result shows that the majority has changed, and that the conservatives can be decisive for the next five years of the legislature.”

Party for some, concern for others

Some observers fear that the presence of ECR ​​MPs in such important leadership positions in committees could not only influence the Parliament’s agenda, but also lead to the normalization of the far right, eroding democratic values.

“The normalization of the radical right, as demonstrated by the trajectory of the ECR, and the lack of a cordon sanitaire against them by traditional political groups, threaten democratic and liberal values. This trend, if it continues, could jeopardize the progress of European integration,” warned Zsuzsanna Vegh, from the German Marshall Fund think tank, in a post on X. By “cordon sanitaire,” we mean the strategy of traditional parties of refusing to make deals with the far right in order to prevent it from coming to power.

Not all the parties that make up the ECR are considered far-right, but the dominance of the Brothers of Italy over the bloc worries some parliamentarians and political analysts.

Julien Holz, editor of a political newsletter and consultant on EU affairs, says he sees the ECR as divided between those who are simply “Eurosceptic rightists” and “more toxic far-right actors”. Their increasing prominence in the EU, especially that of the Brothers of Italy MPs, is something that, according to Holz, “could have a negative effect on women’s rights, freedom of the press and the competent management of migration issues”.

“They could try to force a policy that prevents asylum seekers and foreign workers from entering Europe,” he explains.

Vegh told DW that committee positions are important for planning and executing legislative work in the European Parliament; they not only ensure that topics are discussed, but also set the agenda, manage meetings and oversee the execution of dossiers on specific laws.

“These are important positions when it comes to having an impact on legislative work,” says Vegh. “Standardization [da ultradireita] gives parliamentarians from these parties a better chance of pushing European legislation in a direction in line with their ideological and programmatic preferences.”

How far right is the Brothers of Italy?

Following the rise of the far-right in the European elections in June, centrist groups joined forces to prevent far-right lawmakers from reaching leadership positions in European Parliament committees.

These included Patriots for Europe (PfE) – the third-largest parliamentary group, which includes Marine Le Pen’s French National Rally and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz – and Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) – which has the Alternative for Germany (AfD) among its members.

The distribution of committee positions is proportional to the size of the parliamentary groups. Appointments are decided internally among the groups, but the presidency and vice-presidencies are defined in an election by the members of each committee.

Although committee members have managed to isolate the Patriots for Europe and the Europe of Sovereign Nations, the same has not happened with the Brothers of Italy, who are part of the ECR.

MP Fidanza argues that this did not happen because his party is not far-right, and points to the EfP and ESN, two other groups further to the right of the ECR, as proof.

Fidanza says the far-right label was imposed on Brothers of Italy by left-wing parties. “Nobody in Europe with a minimum of common sense can consider our party as ‘far-right’. The good result in terms of positions in Parliament confirms this.”

Meloni is still seen as problematic

Both Italian Prime Minister Meloni and French opposition leader Le Pen have moderated their respective parties’ more extreme policies in recent years in an attempt to make them more palatable to a wider range of voters.

But Hoez argues that the two parties are not ideologically far apart, and that much of the “moderation” was in fact rhetorical sleight of hand. “Meloni is still slightly closer to the center than Le Pen, so you could argue that she has moderated more, but they both represent the far right,” he says.

“The Brothers of Italy today fit into the category of radical right-wing populists, based on their ideology and thanks to a process of moderation led by Giorgia Meloni,” says Vegh of the German Marshall Fund. “The party’s early roots, however, connected it to the neo-fascist movement.”

Brothers of Italy has its origins in the Italian Social Movement (MSI), founded by officials loyal to fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Meloni was a member of the youth wing of the MSI and its successor party, the National Alliance, before creating Brothers of Italy in 2012.

Since becoming Italy’s prime minister in 2022, Meloni has softened her euroskepticism and aligned herself with Ukraine over Russia — a shift that has pleased EU leaders. In 2018, before coming to power in Italy, she had hailed Vladimir Putin’s re-election as an expression of the will of the people in Russia. In recent years, however, she has been seen as a vocal critic of the invasion of Ukraine.

Meloni’s opposition to Putin has led her to align herself with EU defense policies. But the Italian prime minister is still seen as problematic when it comes to European values ​​and how to defend them.

One example is press freedom: in its latest rule of law report, the European Commission rebuked Meloni’s government. Journalists at Rai, Italy’s public broadcaster, went on strike in May, accusing the government of attacking freedom of expression.

The EU urged Meloni’s government to “consider European standards for protecting journalists” and ensure that “there are rules or mechanisms to finance public media bodies” to ensure their independence.

The far right is eyeing the EU’s green policies

One of the most prominent names in the center-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) bloc, Katarina Barley defended in early July the isolation of the PfE in the European Parliament as a way to avoid the “sabotage of constructive policies” in the EU.

The same was defended by Terry Reintke, co-chair of the Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament. “This right-wing extremist and adventurist movement should not be given any committee position, because their only goal is to block Europe, polarize societies and abolish the European Green Deal, democracy, the rule of law and freedom of the press,” Reintke told the German press.

The European Green Deal should also be among the priorities of the ECR and the Brothers of Italy for the next five years of the legislature: “We want to renegotiate the most important points of the Green Deal, starting with the ban on traditional fuel and diesel engines by 2035”, says Fidanza.

The ECR has managed to place Pietro Fiocchi, a member of the Brotherhood of Italy, as second vice-chair of the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety. With this, the group is expected to try to water down the current environmental legislation approved by the EU.

According to a recent report by the German Marshall Fund, the ideological reflexes of traditional political groups are likely to continue to influence EU policy, but there is “a gradual process of normalization of parts of the far right underway”.