At the beginning of October, the European Commission formally launched an anti-subsidy investigation into imports of battery electric vehicles from China. There are two dark points of the matter: the possible existence of illegal subsidies along the value chain of the vehicles themselves, and the consequences that these potential subsidies would lead to in relation to EU manufacturers of electric vehicles. Exactly two months later, the European Commission itself updated on the progress of this investigation. Making it known that, to date, a final sentence has not yet been issued.

Ursula von der Leyen speaks

“We are in the midst of the formal anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles produced in China coming to the European market, so it will still take time – the words of Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, to Ansa – We have learned the lesson from solar panels and we have also seen that this time the approach we have chosen is much more transparent. Compared to 20 years ago we have the opportunity to have one much fairer management difficulties.”

Possible consequences

A very delicate topic that of electric cars, which closely concerns two superpowers which in exactly two days will be the protagonists of a summit in Beijing. What measures could be sanctioned? In the event that the unfairness of the above commercial practices is ascertained, it is likely that the European Union will decide to proceed with the imposition of anti-subsidy duties on imports of battery electric vehicles from China. But we are still in the field of hypotheses: the investigation is still ongoing, and we don’t know when it will actually be closed.