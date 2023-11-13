David O’Sullivan is tasked with enforcing compliance with EU sanctions against Russia. But if you want to avoid them, you can simply cover your tracks. China in particular stands out.

EThe European Union has already decided on five sanctions packages against Russia, and now the EU Commission wants to present the twelfth one. But the Kremlin still makes a lot of money trading raw materials, and it can continue to build battle tanks and high-tech drones. “We’re trying our best, and I think we’re having some success with it,” says David O’Sullivan in an interview with the FAZ

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The Irishman has one of the most difficult jobs in the EU Commission: he is supposed to prevent third countries from circumventing EU sanctions. Nine months ago, the former top official, now seventy years old, was brought back out of retirement. He has no illusions: “We will never be able to completely stop the circumvention of sanctions.” Rather, the goal must be “to make it increasingly difficult, time-consuming and expensive for Russia to obtain sanctioned products.”