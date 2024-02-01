The EU agreed with Hungary to provide assistance to Ukraine through the mediation of Italy

The European Union (EU), with the consent of all 27 member countries, has approved a long-term program of budget assistance to Ukraine for 50 billion euros until 2027. This was announced by the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, following the summit. Thus, a months-long dispute between Brussels and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who blocked the allocation of funds to Kyiv, ended.

This [решение] will provide stable, long-term and predictable financing for Ukraine Charles MichelPresident of the European Council

It is reported that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni played a key role in the compromise with Budapest. As the newspaper il Giornale writes, she “was the first person to participate in the mediation that led to a solution” approved by all EU members. The politician held three rounds of negotiations with Orban.

The EU announced a forced compromise with Hungary

Reuters, citing two anonymous European diplomats, emphasizes that the EU was forced to compromise with Hungary. According to agency sources, the agreement on financial assistance to Kyiv includes an annual discussion of the package and the possibility of revising it after two years “if necessary,” which met the requirements of Budapest.

In addition, Orban partially disclosed the guarantees that Brussels provided to Hungary. The politician stressed that Budapest's frozen funds from EU funds will not be transferred to Ukraine.

However, as The Guardian newspaper reported, the frozen funds for financing Hungary will remain as they are, regardless of the outcome of the summit to agree on assistance to Ukraine. Brussels continues to criticize Orbán's policies for failing to fulfill obligations to the community in the field of human rights.

He [Виктор Орбан] I did not receive anything source The Guardian

Therefore, publications provide conflicting information about whether the agreement with Hungary on the allocation of funds to Ukraine is a compromise or a failure of Orban’s course.

European officials “picked the keys to Orban’s heart”

The EU is interested in continuing assistance to Ukraine, since the United States, against the backdrop of the migration crisis, is increasingly focused on internal problems until the presidential elections. Therefore, Washington shifts responsibility for assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to its European allies. Artem Barynkin, associate professor of the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University, spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“For European countries, Ukraine has become a kind of investment project. And when you don’t want to lose your business idea and it requires considerable investment, you will continue to invest further and further, hoping that this project will be a winner,” the expert noted.

Therefore, if Hungary gets in the way, then we need to find some tools that can break it. The EU has already done this to Orban before, accusing him that he is “some kind of leader” and his elections are “not entirely fair.” Recent events suggest that European officials found the keys to his heart and were able to break him. Artem BarynkinAssociate Professor, Department of European Studies, St. Petersburg State University

At the same time, Barynkin emphasized that the fact of finding a compromise with Hungary and the introduction of a mechanism for reviewing aid speaks of an “uncertain victory for the EU.” In his opinion, if the mechanism for interrupting aid is maintained, this means that the community is still not confident in Ukraine’s ability to win an armed conflict.

In addition, Orban may in the future become a convenient “horror story” for Kyiv and a justification for the actions of European countries in the event of a deep crisis. The expert indicated that Brussels may refuse to help Ukraine in the future, citing “capricious Hungary” and Budapest’s constant blocking of Ukrainian initiatives.

The EU named one condition for assistance to Ukraine

The EU agreed to provide Kyiv with 50 billion euros subject to one condition: Ukraine was required to ensure democratic principles and human rights, including for minorities. According to the final declaration of the EU summit on Ukraine in Brussels, Kyiv needs to continue to “respect effective democratic mechanisms, including a multi-party parliamentary system, the rule of law system, and guarantee respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities.”

It is expected that Kyiv will receive the first approved money in March. In particular, 33 billion euros are provided as loans and another 17 billion dollars as gratuitous assistance. However, Vladimir Zelensky, in response to the approved assistance, demanded that the association allocate even more funds. The politician, speaking to participants at the EU summit, noted that after agreeing on the macro-financial support program, Brussels should also approve additional contributions through the European Peace Fund.