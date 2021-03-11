The 755,613 workers who laid off 2020 in File of Temporary Employment Regulation (ERTE) They will have to face the fact of having more than one payer in their next income statement for the year 2020: the company they work for and the State Public Employment Service (SEPE).

To begin with, this will imply that many workers who until now did not have to report to the Treasury, have to do so now. As you remember Luis del Amo, technical secretary of the REAF of the General Council of Economists, all citizens are obliged to make the declaration if their income exceeds 22,000 euros per year. But the threshold drops to 14,000 euros when there is more than one payer and the sum of what is received from the second exceeds 1,500 euros.

That is to say, if more than 1,500 euros have been received from the SEPE and that amount exceeds 14,000 euros when added to the gross salary of the company, the declaration will have to be made.

The problem is that, as a general rule, public subsidies that replace wages, such as unemployment benefits, are subject to withholding, but are not usually applied. And in this specific case, the SEPE is not making withholdings on the benefit, based on the fact that the amounts of the same would not reach the mandatory minimum required of 2%.

“Taking into account that the SEPE has not made withholding, which companies do on the payroll of their employees, the sum of the remuneration will have suffered less withholding in these cases,” explains Luis del Amo.

That is to say, it is foreseeable that the declaration of the year 2020 will go out to pay taxpayers affected by an ERTE, whose benefit has in any case the work performance consideration, regardless of its modality, whether it is a reduction in working hours or total suspension of employment. “However, that does not mean that they will pay more, they will pay exactly the same as if they had received that income from a single payer,” explains del Amo.

The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has manifested in the same sense this Thursday, recalling that the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) «has not changed, so although the return will have to be presented, that does not imply that you have to pay more than the last year”.