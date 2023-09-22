The Argentine elections are scheduled for October 22, and the candidates for the Casa Rosada have already presented their main government proposals.

The winner of the August primaries, libertarian economist Javier Milei, from the A Liberdade Avança coalition, stated in several interviews that his first measures, if elected, will involve the areas of Argentina’s economy and foreign policy.

Among the actions projected by the libertarian are the replacement of the Argentine peso with the US dollar, the end of the country’s Central Bank and the exit from economic agreements with left-wing governments, with whom Milei has already said he will “cut ties”.

One of them is China, one of the largest economies in the world and the second largest buyer of Argentine exports, mainly meat, soy and barley.

The Chinese government is also responsible for providing a swap line worth US$18 billion (around R$87 billion, at current prices) to the Argentine Central Bank, an amount that helps pay off the country’s billion-dollar debt with the International Monetary Fund. (IMF).

To The Economist magazine, the presidential candidate stated that “his political alignment does not allow relations with those who do not respect freedom, life and democracy”, mentioning why he would freeze the agreement with the government of dictator Xi Jinping, if he wins on the day October, 22.

However, Milei said he will not impede free market negotiations, therefore, Argentine private sector companies and producers will continue to have the freedom to do business with China and any other country they consider important to their endeavors.

In an interview with Pov Gazetteo, commodities market specialist Paulina Lescano presented the current scenario of the South American country and projections with Milei’s proposal.

What is the relationship between the Argentine economy and China?

The relationship between the two countries is one of cooperation in several areas. To begin with, China is Argentina’s second largest trading partner, being one of the main destinations for our exports, with 60% of Argentine meat going there, as well as sorghum and barley.

It’s a good deal, especially when the Chinese government imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Australia. In 2022, bilateral trade with China was the largest in history and we are now awaiting phytosanitary certifications to also be able to export corn and new products.

In addition to agriculture, are there other cooperation initiatives between the two countries?

China has some infrastructure projects in our country, from investments in hydroelectric plants to the modernization of ports and factories in the soybean complex.

There are also cooperation agreements in technology, telecommunications and other related areas. Recently, they [chineses]

They informed us of their interest in financing some strategic infrastructure works. We also have a currency swap financed by China, which was renewed in June for a period of three years. So, yes, there are many cooperation initiatives between Argentina and China.

Agriculture is an important sector of this relationship. What is the current situation of Argentine agribusiness?

Today, agribusiness in Argentina finds itself in a critical situation, due to three central issues.

The first of these is the problem of drought, which mainly affected the core zone – the most productive in Argentina -, with the 2022/2023 cycle being one of the worst in history. This caused economic losses for many producers.

In addition to the climate problem, we have suffered high fiscal pressure over the last four years, which has affected all products in the exportable sector. The percentage charged on soybean exports, for example, was around 31% to 33%, while corn and wheat were 12%. As a result, in recent months, some regional economies have been lost or eliminated, but most continue to work, even with this fiscal pressure.

A third issue that harms producers is the gap in the type of exchange rate used by each one. In short, a producer receives from the sale of his product in one type of “official” currency, however, the possibility of trading in more than one exchange rate, such as the peso and the dollar, makes any production system unfeasible, because there is a great disparity between their values.

Constant interventions in the markets, such as, for example, through different export quotas and changes in the “rules of the game”, have also influenced the bad phase of Argentine agriculture.

What would happen to agriculture if relations with China were to cease?

I believe that there is no way we can break relations with the second largest economy in the world and one of the main trading partners we have. Not even the USA was able to reduce its trade with China, it was unable to reduce its trade deficit or did so in a limited way and paid a very high price for it, losing a good share of its soybean exports to Brazil.

Companies will continue to look to sell their products to China. It is essential to continue improving this trade, but with the aim of reducing the trade deficit we have and the way to do this is to further increase our exports, both in terms of quantity of products and their added value.

Is Mercosur a good agreement for Argentina?

I consider that the growth of the Brazilian economy has made the strength/power relations between the Mercosur countries very disparate.

In most cases, Brazil negotiates unilaterally, as it has everything to be able to do so. We have also seen that, in cases of emergency, the Brazilian government applies exceptions and imports tariff-free from countries outside Mercosur, such as when Argentina, as a result of bad policies, ran out of wheat to export.

Today, Mercosur has a lot to work on to move forward, but it has currently lost its strength as a bloc.

Is there any positive side to Milei’s proposal not to encourage relations involving China?

In Milei’s decision not to negotiate with China? No. Any proposal that talks about “limiting” and “discouraging” this commercial relationship seems bad, especially for a country like Argentina, which must grow and develop economically, but which produces more than it consumes and must export these surpluses.