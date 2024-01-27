The Venezuelan opposition received a strong judicial blow on Friday in its aspiration to confront President Nicolás Maduro in the elections scheduled for the second half of 2024, after the Supreme Court of Justice ratified the political disqualification imposed on opposition leader María Corina Machado.

This is a not at all unexpected decision that prevents Machado from being Maduro's opponent in the presidential elections. and that could force the opposition to look for candidates on other avenues.

The decision also represents a definitive blow to the Barbados agreements (dialogue with the opposition) and It once again raises tension in relations between Washington and Caracas, subject to the lifting of sanctions in exchange for political opening.

The review of Machado's disqualification – prevented from competing in the elections, according to the Court, for having “been a participant in the corruption plot orchestrated” by the former head of Parliament Juan Guaidó – was possible thanks to the agreements signed in October 2023 between Chavismo and the opposition in Barbados, after almost a year of paralysis of talks.

The agreement sought to provide political guarantees, the Government's commitment to allow “free, fair and competitive elections”, but also restore political rights, so The review of the disqualifications not only imposed on the opponent, who got 2.3 million votes in the primaries in her sector to be the presidential candidate, but also for many other politicians who want to run for public office.

The government and opposition of Venezuela, in the signing of the Barbados agreements.

One of them, the two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski, whose disqualification was also confirmed on Friday.

Other characters had a different fate, such as former governor Pablo Pérez and former mayors Daniel Ceballos and Rosa de Scarano, all opponents; the controversial Leocenis García and Richard Mardo, who, although qualified, have no chance of running for president.

Chavismo did not dare to make a suicidal decision that it knows would cost it its departure from power after 25 years

Venezuelan professor and political scientist Carlos Zambrano told EL TIEMPO that, as expected, Chavismo, no matter how much pressure it received from the United States, did not dare to make a “suicidal” decision that it knows would cost it its departure from power after 25 years. because he assures that “enabling Machado is synonymous with an overwhelming victory for the opposition.”

The analyst mentions that Machado was not taken by surprise by the Supreme Court's measure, so it is up to her to explain what the next steps will be.

Thus, even if she is not a candidate, Machado can be a protagonist in the 2024 elections, with a role that ranges from maintaining unity in the opposition to confront President Nicolás Maduro until, eventually, anointing a successor.

How do the Barbados agreements stand now?

For María Corina Machado, and some analysts, The ratification of his inability buries the Barbados agreements for free elections in 2024, returning the country to the starting point in the negotiations.

Maduro, for his part, said on Thursday that Barbados' commitments “were mortally wounded.” but not because of political issues, but because of the five alleged plans to kill him, in which the Government has indirectly pointed out Machado and members of his team, who have already been detained.

However, for analysts such as Mariano de Alba, senior advisor at the consulting firm Crisis Group, the terms of the agreement were sufficiently vague to conclude that the Government assumed the obligation to lift Machado's disqualification.

“The disqualification is unconstitutional and should not exist, but its confirmation by the Supreme Court does not bury the agreement because the reality is that this agreement did not contain a commitment from the Government to lift it,” he explains.

Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

In the Barbados mechanism, sponsored by Norway and pressured by the United States, The Government and the opposition agreed that the elections would be in the second half of the year with international observation.

This agreement allowed the relaxation of sanctions on the oil industry, an action that since October has brought significant relief to the Venezuelan economy, allowing income and even curbing inflation and the exchange rate.

So, In addition to putting the future of the elections in check, the Supreme Court's ruling on Machado represents a setback in the rapprochements with the United States. and even a blow to economic recovery.

After easing some sanctions, Joe Biden's administration began to pressure to enable Machado, but also for the same to happen with other opponents, which, in theory, happened.

The US threat was based on “reviewing” the sanctioning policy if there were no authorizations and if the political prisoners were not released, especially their detained citizens, who were finally exchanged on December 20 for the Colombian Álex Saab, the designated figurehead of Ripe.

But the US has once again threatened Caracas and this Saturday He assured that he “reviews” his sanctions policy after the “worrying” court ruling that “contradicts the electoral commitments” assumed by the Government.

For De Alba, the judicial decision opens the possibility of “limiting to some extent the ability of the US Government to relax more sanctions and could even limit the extension of the oil license after April 18”, the date on which The first phase of the October relief is completed.

Washington lifted some sanctions on Caracas after the Barbados agreements.

Friday's decision also hits Colombia, Well, the government of President Gustavo Petro participated in the process by calling on the international community to show that Maduro was trustworthy and that he deserved to have the sanctions lifted. “With this about Machado, what can (Petro) say to the countries that he sat in Bogotá almost a year ago,” asks Carlos Zambrano, professor at the Central University of Venezuela.

In the midst of this panorama, analysts consider that without the mediation of the international community again, the panorama becomes complicated. “Now we have to ask ourselves what incentives remain to pressure Maduro,” says Zambrano. And it is that Biden seems to run out of cards to play with Caracas, Well, he has already handed over the nephews of the first lady, Cilia Flores, accused of drug trafficking; He has already delivered Saab and has already relieved some sanctions.

The paths left for the opposition

For now, The question that resonates in Venezuela is what paths the opposition will take. Although the Comptroller's Office, accused of being a tool of the Government against uncomfortable rivals, could still lift the sanction, the scenario is unlikely. Thus, according to experts, Machado's paths through the judicial system would be exhausted.

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), for its part, announced this Saturday that will report to Norway the partial violation of the signed agreements, At the same time, he requested the formation of a monitoring and verification commission to evaluate the status of what was signed.

The Venezuelan opponent María Corina Machado.

The PUD also once again requested that the disqualification be reversed, considering that due process was violated, and reiterated that Machado remains his only candidate for the presidential elections. While the ruling party affirmed that it has respected everything signed and assured that there will be presidential elections with candidates who do meet the requirements established in the Constitution.

For Luis Vicente León, director of the polling firm Datanalisis, the opposition must now “achieve unity around a strategy, not a person.” While De Alba assures that the opposition must look for “a substitute candidacy, where Machado continues to have a very relevant leadership, but not so prevalent.”

This alternative plan, says political scientist Luis Salamanca, “cannot be very visible either to avoid new disqualifications.”

And Maduro, of course, will play to make sure that the 'opposition' candidate is his friend.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS