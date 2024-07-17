Home page politics

From: Michael Kister

Judge Cannon dismissed the criminal case against Trump over the Mar-a-Lago documents. However, her reasoning may not be watertight.

Fort Pierce – Donald Trump is the first ex-president in the history of the United States of America to run for the Oval Office again as a convicted criminal. So far, however, he has only been found guilty in one of a total of four cases – for the hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. The ongoing cases concerning (1) attempted election fraud and the storming of the Capitol, (2) attempted election fraud in Georgia and (3) the unauthorized storage of secret documents in Trump’s private residence Mar-a-Lago in Florida have not yet gone to trial.

In recent days, between the assassination attempt on Trump and his election as the Republican presidential candidate in Milwaukee, it seemed that he no longer had to worry about the document scandal. Because: Aileen Cannon, the district judge in charge, dropped the case. She justified her decision by saying that the appointment of Jack Smith, the special investigator appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump in November 2022, had violated the US Constitution. In doing so, however, she contradicts all previous rulings.

The document scandal could become a problem for former US President Donald Trump. © Montage: Javier Rojas/imago-images/ Carolyn Kaster/dpa

Judge in Trump document scandal repeatedly delayed proceedings

In the Mar-a-Lago case, Trump is accused of illegally storing highly sensitive information from his time as president between 2017 and 2021 in his private home. In August 2022, the FBI searched his property and confiscated several sets of documents classified as top secret. In addition, there is the allegation of conspiracy to obstruct the investigation: Trump is said to have tried to use employees to make material from surveillance cameras disappear and to remove boxes of documents. He pleaded not guilty.

The fact that the case was handed over to Judge Cannon was met with criticism from the outset. During his presidency in 2020, Trump appointed her as a federal district judge for South Florida based in Fort Pierce, even though the now 43-year-old was relatively inexperienced for the position. Since the indictment of special investigator Smith in June 2023, she has postponed the start date of the case several times and is said to have processed applications particularly slowly. This is in Trump’s interest. Because if he were to US election If he wins, he could, as the new president, order the Justice Ministry to drop the charges against him if no trial has yet begun.

Judge Cannon: Appointment of special investigator not lawful

Judge Cannon has now beaten him to it on this point. She adopted an argument that Trump’s defense team had previously raised against Special Counsel Smith and that was recently also Clarence ThomasJustice of the Supreme Court of the United States, that Smith was not lawfully appointed and therefore had no authority to prosecute Trump. According to Cannon, no federal law gives the Attorney General “the authority to appoint a federal official with the kind of law enforcement authority exercised by Special Counsel Smith.”

However, the Justice Department has already authorized Smith to appeal Cannon’s decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. He will probably do so soon and could also appeal directly to the Supreme Court, Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia, told the US news portal Newsweek“The appeals process will take several months until the briefs and arguments are in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals,” Tobias continued, “and then the loser will appeal to the Supreme Court.”

These boxes, which Donald Trump stored in a bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago residence between the toilet and the shower, are said to have contained classified documents, according to the indictment of special investigator Jack Smith. © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Department of Justice

Cannon’s decision contradicts previous US case law

This loop of litigation is likely to delay the progress of the case to such an extent that a verdict is not expected until after the presidential election on November 5. However, there is some evidence that a potential appeal by Smith could be successful. There have already been special investigators in previous sensitive cases – such as the Watergate scandal, the Iran-Contra affair and the investigations into the ties of the Trump campaign team to Russia in 2016 – whose appointments have been confirmed as legal by the courts.

Yale University law professor Akhil R. Amar called Cannon’s decision to the New York Times “very aggressive.” He would not be surprised if it were overturned. Greg Germain, a law professor at Syracuse University in New York, also considers Cannon’s argument to be “extremely weak.” However, he admitted to Newsweek to consider that, given the Republican-leaning majority of the justices, the Supreme Court could conclude “that the provisions governing special counsel are too broad.”

Special Counsel Smith could continue with Trump trial

However, that would not necessarily mean that the Mar-a-Lago documents case against Trump would be dropped. “The technical flaw, which has never been identified by the courts, can easily be remedied by assigning one of the President’s appointed and Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorneys to oversee Jack Smith in this case,” Germain continued.

It would not be the first time that a decision by Judge Cannon in Trump’s favor was overturned by an appeals court. As early as September 2022 she intervened in the ongoing investigation into the Mar-a-Lago documentsbefore any charges were filed. It temporarily blocked Justice Department officials from using the seized material in its investigation and instead appointed an examiner to review it and report back to Cannon. However, the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit overturned both actions.