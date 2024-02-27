In collaboration with TgPoste.it

The Postel's digital mailroom servicea company of the Poste Italiane Group, allows you to manage corporate communication within the Microsoft 365 collaboration application platform.

A single interface allows different users to view both digital mail, certified email and email, and paper mail. Furthermore, the application interacts with the protocol system to classify all incoming and outgoing correspondence

Each communication is divided according to the relevant organizational structure, codified with the addition of a digital protocol stamp in compliance with the law, collated and sorted according to configurable rules. Thanks to the integration with the document management system, it is also possible to arrange the printing and paper delivery of traditional communications, or the digital sending of emails or certified e-mails, and store the documentation in full compliance with security and regulatory compliance.

The digital mailroom reduces the volumes of paper used by the company, with positive returns also in terms of environmental impact and sustainability, in line with the ESG strategy of the Poste Italiane Group.