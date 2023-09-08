Standard by standard, the European Union aspires to shape the activity of the digital giants. The full entry into force of the DSA (acronym for Digital Services Act, Digital Services Act) directly influences a category of companies called VLOPs (Very Large Online Platforms, that is, ‘large online platforms’), those with more than 45 million users within the borders of the Union. It is a limit that represents 10% of the population living in the EU.

The regulation is a turning point in the treatment of these giants. As The European Commission has statedthe regulation aims to eliminate the so-called behavior too big to care (too big to care, for the users). The list of companies included in this VLOP category is made up of 13 American platforms: Amazon Store, App Store, Facebook, Google Maps, Google Play, Google Shopping, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter (now X), Wikipedia, YouTube . To these are added two Chinese, AliExpress and TikTok, and two European, Booking and Zalando. The law also applies to two search engines, Bing and Google Search, called VLOSEs (Very Large Online Search Engines, that is, large online search engines).

It’s too early to tell what impact the DSA will have on users, but affected companies have already started making changes. Among the most prominent are the removal of illegal content and the fight against misinformation, both aspects promoted by the new legislation.

The lawyer specialized in technological law Sergio Carrasco, who has studied the new regulation, points out that the DSA forces companies to be proactive, although he adds that some already had advanced work: “Most platforms had greatly simplified their reporting mechanisms content. Many have been adapting, not so much due to regulatory obligation, but for their own interest”, he comments, referring to advertisers, the main source of income for many of these services, who do not want to see their advertising alongside illegal content or false news. .

But the regulation will have a full impact on other aspects that are part of the daily life of the millions of Europeans who use at least one of these platforms on a daily basis.

Goodbye to the imposition of feeds personalized

The screen where users of social networks access content, the feed, it can no longer be just personalized. The platforms will have to give users the option of having a feed where only the publications of the accounts they follow appear. Some have already deployed it, such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, which offer a space with non-personalized messages ordered chronologically.

“Before they were like echo chambers because it was all personalized content,” says Carrasco. “On TikTok or on Instagram, the information that appears to you is not neutral because they seek the maximum possible attraction. Since they know the type of content you like, what they do is feed back the feed. And this can be an obstacle for the access of the users to the information, in general”.

In addition, the new law obliges platforms to disclose how the content of the feed personalized. The lawyer specializing in technological law remarks that this issue is not trivial: “What makes [la normativa] it is creating the right to know exactly the reasons why the social network acts in a certain way”.

more responsible advertising

The VLOPs will not be able to use sensitive data, such as the ethnic origin of the users, their political opinions or their sexual orientation, to segment advertising audiences. “There are social networks that have so much information that, even if you have not provided this type of sensitive data directly, it was extrapolated. The platforms could offer advertisers such a deep segmentation that the ads were very specific to the specific person, ”says Carrasco.

Now this type of data will not be taken into account for ads. This is how this field is equalized with other sectors, where regulation prevents the light use of this type of information. In addition to this, platforms will need to properly highlight their ads and report who pays for them.

protection of minors

The DSA has banned personalized ads targeting minors. It tries to create a less aggressive environment for advertising in this most vulnerable age group. Companies are expected to make a generic division of minors as an audience.

“The child will not see fewer ads, but it does seek to protect him. He will be watching a video and an ad will skip, but it will be general advertising, not specific to this minor, ”clarifies Carrasco. And it is that with a deep treatment of the data and focused on an individual, the impact of advertising is always greater.

Increased transparency

The European standard imposes greater transparency on these large platforms, and also on search engines. Regarding the latter, Javier Maestre, a lawyer specializing in new technologies, affirms that the DSA intends to provide greater transparency and objectivity to the results of searches made by users. And he adds a note of caution: “These search results will be offered using algorithmic systems, so we will have to wait and see how the platforms incorporate these forecasts into their algorithms and how the authorities are going to monitor compliance with the law.”

Maestre also recalls the need for the platforms to carry out evaluations, which they will present to the European Commission: “The regulations oblige the platforms to analyze the systemic risks they cause. And you will have to carry out a reduction analysis of those risks in relation to the mentioned topics [salud mental, protección de menores y violencia de género], for which they must prepare a report on an annual basis”. These transparency mechanisms are expected to lead to greater control of the operations of these platforms.

A summary terms of service

Another novelty refers to the terms and conditions of digital services. These texts, usually long and of a legal density that scares away the general public, must have a summary prepared in simple language. “At this point the regulations are somewhat contradictory. On the one hand, the law requires reporting on an infinite number of issues, which makes the documents acquire a certain complexity and, on the other, it also indicates that the information must be brief and easy to read”, explains Maestre.

As it is a qualitative question and subject to different interpretations, the platforms try different formulas. Facebook, for example, has chosen to summarize its texts of 6,500 words, almost 14 pagesto less than 300 words. In this summary, he does not mention the word “advertising” or “ads” at any time and does not refer to how the platform is financed. Amazon has abstracted over 8,000 words into about 1,500. YouTube has chosen to make recapitulations of what each of the sections of its terms of use contains.

Although the companies have begun to apply the legal aspects that remain clear, Carrasco affirms that it is still too early to see the degree of actual compliance with the standard. There has not been material time for claims to be made and challenge proceedings to arrive. All this will give a more precise idea of ​​the limits in the application of the DSA.

Meanwhile and when in doubt, the legislation has imposed a severe threat to platforms that do not meet the new requirements. Failure to comply could lead to sanctions of up to 6% of the company’s global turnover. To put this in perspective, any of Google’s platforms could be fined nearly $17 billion, any of Meta’s services up to $7 billion. And Amazon, with an annual turnover of about 514,000 million dollars, would risk a penalty of almost 30,000 million.

