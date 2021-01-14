The Official State Gazette (BOE) posted on Christmas Eve the requirements to apply for 133 positions for specialized technicians in Public Research Bodies. This Tuesday, an anonymous user Twitter alerted that one of the squares included a strange subject on the agenda: “Metallic oxide bronzes (Dani’s Thesis)”. And he launched a question into the air: “Speaking of inbreeding: Will this position as a specialized technician (A2 officer) at the CSIC Institute of Chemical Technology be for this Dani or one of his laboratory colleagues?”

The “Dani thesis” became a small scandal this Wednesday. The deputy Maria Jesus Moro, spokesperson for the Popular Party Universities, urged the Minister of Science, Pedro Duque, to give explanations. “Now do we also anticipate and publish in the BOE the recipient of the place in the call for a selection process? It’s shameful! ”Proclaimed Moro, also a tenured professor of Civil Law at the University of Salamanca. The MEP Luis Garicano, from Citizens, also reacted: “I’m sure the contest is open and transparent, and that in the end Dani is the best … What a lack of shame”.

The director of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Fernando Rey, ensures that the appearance of “Dani’s thesis” on the agenda of the opposition is a mistake without any cloudy explanation. Rey affirms that in order to decide the requirements for the position, a draft was first made with “the most relevant research lines of the center, which will be supported at the time by said specialized technician position.” The syllabus writers, according to the director’s explanation, “included specific recent references” to the status of those investigations. One of the topics was: “Metallic oxide bronzes (Dani’s Thesis)”. And so it was sent to the BOE. It’s just one of the 50 specific themes of the opposition.

Expressions such as “opposition with a bug” or “candidate from home” are common in the academic field in Spain, because “it is common and socially acceptable that the summoned place is tailored to the candidate who is already part of the staff”, according to alerted in 2019 a Alternativas Foundation report coordinated by scientist Vicente Larraga, from the CSIC itself. Fernando Rey flatly denies any plugging.

“The situation is somewhat surreal. It is not part of my plans to return to Spain to apply to a position of this type “, explains chemist Daniel Delgado

“This is not an endogamous practice, but an error in the procedure for preparing the agenda proposal,” says Rey. “This error will be corrected,” he adds. The Institute of Chemical Technology, in Valencia, is a center of excellence the CSIC and the Polytechnic University of Valencia and has an annual budget of about six million euros. Among its staff there are international references in their field, such as Avelino Corma, specialist in catalysts and one of the Spanish scientists most influential in the world.

A CSIC spokesperson transmits the same version as Fernando Rey and also details that “the aforementioned Dani works at Max Planck and does not plan to appear in the plaza.” Dani himself confirms it. It’s the chemical Daniel Delgado Muñoz, postdoctoral researcher at the Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society in Berlin. The position to be filled in Valencia is a specialized technician, a level lower than yours. “The situation is somewhat surreal. It is not part of my plans to return to Spain to apply to a position of this type, ”he explains. Daniel Delgado defended his thesis -On the use of metal oxides as catalysts- on May 9, 2019 in the auditorium of the Institute of Chemical Technology. The now famous “Dani thesis”, curiously, begins with this quote from the philosopher José Ortega y Gasset: “Reality, then, is offered in individual perspectives.”

