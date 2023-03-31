In the culture war in America’s schools, it’s not just art that’s being confused with pornography. Right and left sort out.

Florence Mayor Dario Nardella finds it “ridiculous” that principal Hope Carrasquilla had to resign after sixth graders at her school, Tallahassee Classical School in Florida, took an art class to learn works such as Michelangelo’s David and The Creation of Adam ‘ or Botticelli’s ‘The Birth of Venus’. At least one parent had complained about “pornography,” while others complained that they were not informed in advance about the content of the course.

The teachers are not the authorities

Carrasquilla’s departure – given the choice to resign or resign – sparked a storm of indignation at the Christian private school. However, this is less about the question of how pornography can be found in fine art and the depiction of antiquity, but rather about the rights of parents.