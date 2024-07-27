For many fans, sticker bags and sticking the pictures into an album are part of the overall sports experience. The pictures are exchanged with the aim of completing the album. But in digitalized and capitalized sports, stickers seem more and more like relics of days gone by. Instead, phenomena such as cryptocurrencies and NFT (non-fungible tokens) are entering the market. Crypto brokers are already omnipresent in sponsorship: the Los Angeles Lakers play in the Crypto.com Arena, Bayern Munich has the Austrian fintech Bitpanda as a partner, eToro runs perimeter advertising in the English Premier League. Crypto.com has also sponsored the World Cup in Qatar and Formula 1.