The eleventh date of the Professional League Cup left some surprises that moved the shelves and that, at this point, could leave at least an explosive crossover in what would be the quarterfinals of the competition.

The first one that gave the note was Racing de Pizzi by beating the, until last date, invincible Colón who had lost with River.

But later, it was Gallardo’s own team that lost to the unstable San Lorenzo, which a few dates ago did not even think about contesting the elite positions in Zone 1. With that result, there would be the possibility of a San Lorenzo-Boca because the Cyclone was He settled third in the zone, while Russo’s team had finished second after Saturday’s win against Huracán. It is worth clarifying that, for now, that will not happen.

On Sunday, the one who kicked the anthill was the Russian Zielinski. Nine at night arrived with two games: Rosario Central faced Estudiantes in Arroyito and Atlético Tucumán against Talleres. Then, El Pincha won in Rosario after ten games without knowing the victory in the Central court and placed second with 19 points in the Zone 1 table, which lowered a River place that was left with 18.

With the victory of Estudiantes the positions of Zone 1 were like this:

Colon 21 (+11)

Students 19 (+6)

River 18 (+ 12)

San Lorenzo 18 (+1)

Racing 18 (+1, with fewer goals in favor than SL)

On the other side of the river, Atlético de Tucumán and Talleres were playing, but the positions did not move much. With the 3-2 of those of the Indio Alexander Medina, the T climbed to the third position of Zone 2 and the one that came out of the four classified was Lanús.

Zone 2:

Vélez 25 (+4, Classified)

Boca Juniors (+10)

Workshops 19 (+4)

Independent 17 (+5)

After Sunday’s games, Boca would remain stuck in second position but the jump of Students (added to River that did not add), sent to the Millo to the third step. Thus, at this point, Boca and River would meet in the first playoff of the League Cup.

This is how the crosses would be until now. Info: Promiedos

When everything suggested that the next elimination match between the two most popular teams in the country would take place after June for the Argentine Cup, the current local tournament may surprise us. In two dates everything is defined.