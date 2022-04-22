Just a random shower thought: how many times would you have escaped a lot of bad luck without noticing? Perhaps if you had left on time last week, you would have had an accident on the way – and now that one inattentive driver had no one to bump into. Or perhaps you once swam in the sea next to a cubic jellyfish or a blue octopus.

In most cases you won’t know ‘what if’, but in the case of this Porsche Cayman GT4 you will. The tiny six-cylinder Porsche was actually scheduled to be loaded onto the Felicity Ace, the freighter that caught fire in February and sank about two weeks later. The plans were changed at the last minute, so that the owner could still receive his Porsche. The owner explains it in a video by ‘Ring YouTuber Misha Charoudin.

The dancing banana

The owner is Kevin Flynn. No, that’s not the character from the movie Tronbut the American who some twenty years ago Peanut Butter Jelly Time suspicious. Indeed, the dancing banana. This has little to do with the story, except that it makes the story twice as good. Flynn ordered his Porsche Cayman GT4 with the free option to collect the car himself in Germany.

At Porsche (and also for example at Volvo) they do something that they ‘factory delivery’ to mention. Instead of having the car at the dealer around the corner, you can pick it up yourself at the factory in Germany. This is great for American customers, because they can then drive the car in Europe for 30 days on a temporary license plate. Then they have to hand over the car at the harbor so that it still goes to America.

Due to corona, the Cayman GT4 was almost on the Felicity Ace

Flynn checked this option, but soon got the message from Porsche that the party could not go on because of corona and everything that was going on in the world. The car would come straight to America by ship. The Cayman was already scheduled to be on the ship, when Porsche decided that customers could come back to the factory. Flynn luckily had time to get to Germany and at the last minute the car was stopped.

Before long, the Porsche Cayman GT4 was lying on the ocean floor with fire damage. By the way: if that was the case, Flynn would have gotten a new one, but still. Now he’s touring Europe with his wife in his new Cayman GT4 – we think that’s the better outcome.