The financial aid promised by donor states to fight famine in poor countries no longer reaches the UN, Oxfam warned in a report titled “Later will be too late”, published on Tuesday. The NGO denounces the response “Dangerously insufficient” of the international community, and points to seven countries where the situation is particularly critical: Burkina Faso, Yemen, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria. Between January and September 2020, the number of people in a situation of acute food insecurity almost tripled in Burkina Faso, Oxfam still alarms, going from 1.2 to 3.3 million.

Between 83 and 132 million more undernourished people

A new alert that comes just days after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), which in 2019 assisted nearly 97 million people by distributing 15 billion food rations. A colossal effort, when some 690 million people, or one in eleven in the world, suffered from chronic undernourishment in the same year. According to the WFP, which recalls that 7 million people have already died of hunger this year, the Covid-19 pandemic could double the phenomenon, and also warns of the low sums paid s. “We have a lot of money to collect to avoid famine”, WFP Executive Director David Beasley told a conference hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The global recession due to the virus is likely to push towards hunger between 83 and 132 million additional people, already estimated the UN this summer.

“Today, the world is once again facing a humanitarian crisis that humanitarian aid cannot resolve on its own”, warns Oxfam, calling on states to ‘Immediately provide adequate levels of funding (in cash or in kind)’, at “Breaking the links between conflict and hunger” by authorizing in particular “Unhindered humanitarian access”, at “Investing in resilient and equitable food systems”, and to “Strengthen investments in agroecological food production to guarantee a decent income for producers”. Donors have so far paid only 20% of the $ 10.19 billion requested in March by the UN to combat the negative effects of the Covid-19 epidemic crisis, or 2.85 billion dollars.