In Breaking bad there was someone who thought, looked for and bought the shirts, jackets and hats of Professor Walter White. Same in The Money Heist: another person, or rather another team, even took care of the ties by Sergio Marquina, better known as The teacher, and the red onesies.

In The Wire there were professionals who chose the looks of the police team and Stringer Bell, Omar Litte, Avon Barksdale and the entire gang of towers. People who studied and prepared to dress the characters of the series.

In Argentina there are also such professionals. In their great majority, women. With their work, they show the world a part of the national imprint: our idiosyncrasy, how we dress, how we dress, how we show ourselves, what are our styles. And they also contribute to the characterization of the character.

Clothes always talk about us. And more of the protagonists of the series or movies. Three of them speak here.

To dress, to investigate

Connie Balduzzi’s career has several steps. The first was in the house of a dressmaker in San Isidro, where he learned tailoring. There he began to make his own clothes. The second, in the design school where he studied between the ages of 19 and 22. The next was in a store in the Patio Bullrich, as a saleswoman, and later as a cashier in another clothing store, on Santa Fe Avenue.

Costume designer Connie Balduzzi, at her work desk.

After working as a costume designer on the film Operación Final (which can be seen on Netflix, about the capture of Adolf Eichmann in Argentina), a representative contacted her to “sell” it abroad. And finally the challenge of the greatest exposure arrived and popularity: the series Maradona: Blessed dream, to be released in 2021, on the Amazon platform. For the project, he traveled to Italy, Spain and Mexico. And he came to choose, just in a week, 1,500 outfits for costume changes of different protagonists.

“Costume designers can know the dress codes by heart. But we have to see if they fit in with our characters, because many times they have more to do with the bourgeois. The character’s personality is vital when putting together your wardrobe: clothing is not the same in a scene where you have to show nerves to one in which you have to bring out your personality ”, explains Connie, in her Palermo apartment.

Balduzzi is the costume designer for the series “Maradona: Blessed Dream”. Photo Capture IG Amazon Prime Video

“You have to be attentive to the details. For example, Maradona could wear a Rolex summer watch with a suit or a leather coat. Diego never agreed ”, he exemplifies. It is in those cases that the trade, he says, has something of journalism. Previous research it is what justifies these decisions.

His first job happened by chance. Or not; in one of those it was part of a destiny. Connie had a friend who was studying musical comedy. One day it occurred to him to accompany her to a rehearsal.

The director of the play asked him what he did with his life. As soon as he responded, he made the proposal: “Do you dare to design the costumes for us?” I was 19 years old. He would end up working on several comedies. From there it went to advertisements. And from commercials, to movies and platforms. He worked for productions of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Warner Bros. and The Walt Disney Company, among other.

“In Argentina, the role of the costume designer was revalued from the appearance of the platforms. Outside it is considered much more. Costume design is not limited to looking for the pieces. Build a character. It does not disguise; arm the character, find it. You have to make it as real as possible: the more real, the more the story will believe you. Our work is on par with the Director of Photography ”, he compares.

One of his projects related to the profession is that it becomes a career. “There is a career in Clothing Design, which is not the same,” he explains. And he closes: “Our work is a hobby. Costume design is not studied. Sometimes you design, other times you make and what you don’t get on the street, you invent. With a group of colleagues we thought about building a career ”.

The girl on the train

Lorena Díaz travels in one of Sarmiento’s wagons. From Haedo to Eleven. Look at all the passengers: those who come from the construction site, the executives and office workers, the street vendors. More than looking at them, he studies them: their accessories, their looks, whether they wear tight or loose clothing. Study Journalism and works as an assistant to a fashion production company From the newspaper Profile.

Lorena Díaz, a historical costume designer who worked for Pol-Ka for many years. Photo: Maxi Failla.

“In the study there is no reality. The street is everything. You can look at social networks, but there it is all very fictitious, very armed. The streets are the real thing ”, says Lorena, 25 years later of those train trips.

Over time, she would become a fashion producer for that newspaper and, later, a deserving of a movie wardrobe. Three or four films later, he went to work at Pol-ka, where he stayed until the end of last year. Some of his work can be found on Netflix (Gate 7, The pointer) and HBO (The bronze garden, Epitaphs). He made the costumes for more than 30 shows. Now he works as a freelancer.

He says that the habit of walking the street never lost it. After receiving the script, taking a picture of the people to dress and writing down qualities, build a kind of “life” for each characterHow would your day be, where would you buy clothes, how would you dress for each occasion.

El Puntero, one of Lorena Díaz’s works. Photo: Clarín Archive.

The next step is to go to the neighborhoods where those characters might live. They can be Palermo or a villa. Sometimes, if the situation warrants it, follow some people. He takes photos of them that he prints and saves in a folder. Other times he makes annotations. Both on business trips or in your leisure time. Her costume eyes work 24×7.

“I like to be true to the image we found during the research process,” he says. “Some actors tell you that what we give them is ugly for them. And what we clarify for them is that they are making a character, that they forget what they would use in their lives, because they are playing other people. ” For Díaz, the details of the wardrobe make the difference. Those who are traveling and touring, where only the costumers arrive. They should be accessories or garments with character.

If not, in your logic, the character may look like a mannequin. Make a difference without attracting attention, being subtle. Because if the detail makes noise to the viewer, something is wrong. Diaz’s perception, and that his colleagues maintain, is that if the actor seems “that he came from home dressed”, the job is well done.

“It is a comprehensive job. A chain. All areas must work ”, he concludes. And he details: “If the location is not appropriate, if the hairstyle is bad or if the clothes are not indicated, the character is not credible. This is a team effort, and we always start from what the director asked us to do ”.

Satisfaction

“Find yourself a job with schedules. To order you. Something in relation to dependency ”, was the recommendation of the psychologist. Sabrina Guitelman, the patient, was 27 years old. He had received a degree in Clothing Design at the UBA and he had a workshop in the basement of his grandparents’ house, in Belgrano. From there came the clothes that she sold to her friends, friends of friends and multi-brand stores, always on consignment.

Sabrina Guitelman shone as a costume designer in El Marginal and Historia de un clan. Photo: Emmanuel Fernández ,.

Following the advice of the couch, he reached an interview with Sebastián Ortega’s Underground Productions. It was in 2007. His first collaboration was in the series Julia’s Tango. They put her as a “street producer” for the Costume team. His task consisted of going to collect the clothes that would be given for exchange and take a tour of fairs, shops, churches and other caves where what was needed for each character could be.

“With my previous job I could sell three thousand shirts or five thousand pants. But I felt the satisfaction with my new profession. The costumes put the actors in character. They come on set one way and come out another. It’s like they need us to put them in character; if not, they do it, ”he says.

In recent years he participated in three major productions: The Marginal and History of a clan (both on Netflix) and A rooster for Aesculapius (Today in Flow, winner of a Martín Fierro de Oro). He “dressed”, among others, Cecilia Roth, Luis Brandoni and Chino Darín.

“The fashion of the street”, as he calls it, he began to enchant him. And from that, and from the experience in series of the police genre, he took his clothing line My bandit life, and entered a new market for the clothing industry: the video clips. In your case, of trap. Dress up artists for your videos and photoshoots. He already did it with La Joaqui, L-gante, Fili Wey, Frijo, Dillom and Muerejoven.

In a bar in Colegiales, Guitelman cites the step by step of the work they do with the Costume team of The Marginal. He says that everything starts when they receive the script. From that, they work on aesthetics. In the first meeting with the director and general producer, they will present a power point of different looks of the characters. Few: two or three. The objective is the approval of the style. And based on that, they go out to buy. Another step prior to the recordings will be the costume fitting.

The costume designer is the one that lowers the aesthetic line of the characters. The “street producer”, the one in charge of making the street: she goes out to choose and buys. The role of the “wardrobe coordinator” is, among other things, to carry out the “wardrobe continuity” (since one day they may record a scene from the first chapter and the next, another from the sixth chapter) and set up the coat racks for the next day, based on the shooting plan.

At El Marginal, clothes are sanded and washed several times to give a strong wear effect. Photo: Clarín Archive

In addition, they work with dressmakers, printers, embroiderers. They have, on the other hand, a person who is dedicated to “aging” clothes. Because they buy it new, but it has to look used. They sand it down, wash it many times and even make the famous little balls.

Another thing they do is dye the garments, always with the same purpose. “The days of recordings we live with tremendous tension… They are 14 hours of work a day. We have to be in all the details: if the look is wrinkled, if the button is unbuttoned or not, and that everything is the same as the previous scene, which was perhaps filmed many days before. At night they can call you from the second unit. That intensity generates some anxiety when everything ends and we slow down completely. It is a huge void. ”

