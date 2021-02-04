The previous phases of the Copa Libertadores de América 2021 will be raffled this Friday at the headquarters of Conmebol, in the Paraguayan city of Luque, in an edition that will feature 47 teams, including seven Argentines: Boca, River, Racing, San Lorenzo , Argentinos Juniors, Vélez and Defensa y Justicia.

The ceremony will begin at 12 o’clock in Argentina and there will also be defined the crosses of the first phase of the South American Cup, with the participation of six Argentine teams, Independiente, Newell’s, Rosario Central, Talleres, Lanús and Arsenal.

The expectation for the draw will have its limits since only the matches will be determined for the first and second phase. The classifieds of Brazil, Chile and Uruguay have yet to be defined and that is why Conmebol divided the ceremony in two.

The Argentine team that will be attentive to the ceremony on Friday is San Lorenzo, since it will have an idea of ​​which opponent it will meet in the second phase.

The other six teams from our country will have to wait until next April to find out what the maximum continental competition will hold in their respective groups.

Given the impossibility of defining the formation of the pots for the group stage (the cups are established according to the position of each club in the Conmebol Ranking), it is necessary to know all the participants for the assembly.

Thus, in this first stage the preliminary phases will be raffled, which will begin to be played this month, and the conformation of the groups will take place next April, with the 32 teams already defined.

The Cup schedule

The tournament already has the confirmed schedule. The first phase will begin on February 17, the second will begin on March 3 and the third will end on April 7 after the first double date of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Then the most attractive part of the contest begins, the group stage, which will begin on April 21 and is scheduled to end the week of May 24 to 30.

On June 2 there will be a draw for the 16 teams that will seek the coveted trophy. The round of 16 will be from July 12 to 18, after the Copa América organized by Argentina and Colombia; While the quarters will be played from August 11, the semifinals are scheduled for September 22 and 29 and the final, with the venue yet to be designated on November 20.

The previous phases

Royal Pari (Bolivia), Universidad Católica (Ecuador), Guaraní (Paraguay) César Vallejo (Peru), Caracas (Venezuela) and a Uruguayan team will participate in the first phase.

In the second phase, San Lorenzo will begin their participation together with Bolívar (Bolivia), Libertad (Paraguay), Deportivo Lara (Venezuela), Ayacucho (Peru), Independiente del Valle (Ecuador), Junior and Atlético Nacional (Colombia).

To these teams will be added the three qualifiers from the First Phase, two from Chile, two from Brazil and one Uruguayan, adding 16 teams of which eight will go to the group stage.

Teams already classified

Argentina: Boca Juniors, River Plate, Racing Club, Argentinos Juniors, Vélez Sarsfield and Defensa y Justicia.

Bolivia: Always Ready and The Strongest

Brazil: Palmeiras and five teams classified from the Brasileirao and Brazil Cup.

Chile: Catholic University and La Calera Union.

Colombia: America de Cali and Independiente Santa Fe

Ecuador: Barcelona and Quito Sports League

Paraguay: Cerro Porteño and Olimpia

Peru: Sporting Cristal and Universitario

Uruguay: Two teams to qualify

Venezuela: Deportivo La Guaira and Deportivo Táchira

Source: Télam