How the conflict in Israel affects Mirthe’s life: ‘People wish me and my children dead’

This spring she was on the A12 to argue for a better climate policy. Now Mirthe Biemans (36) prefers to skip demonstrations. After fleeing Israel in haste last month, she does not feel comfortable among the pro-Palestine activists. “I notice that it is even more difficult to talk about the conflict here in the Netherlands than in Israel itself.”
#conflict #Israel #affects #Mirthes #life #People #children #dead
Reports: Houthi rebels hijack car freighter and crew in the Red Sea – the owner is probably Israeli
FromPatrick MayercloseAccording to Israeli media reports, pro-Iranian Houthi rebels from Yemen have taken control of a freighter in the Red...