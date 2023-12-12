Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 07:51



Drums, lyres, hoppers, boards, wires… everything has to be prepared so that on December 22 there are no unforeseen events and the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw takes place as planned. The Royal Theater, once again, will be the venue that will host this event and where around 600 early risers will be able to experience it live, since the only way to attend as an audience is to get up before the sun rises and wait in line. to be able to enter, because your seat is assigned to you in order of arrival. To purchase free entry, the only requirement is to present your DNI.

The Christmas Lottery process begins practically a year before its celebration, with the preparation of the tenths at the Mint and Stamp Factory. Tickets whose design does not change much from one year to the next but which have a series of materials to avoid possible falsifications. This year the chosen image is 'The Nativity', by the anonymous artist Maestro de Sopetrán.

When there are six months left before the start of the draw, the tickets begin to be sold in the different administrations of the national territory. Even in the most famous administrations, infinite queues form to buy a ballot.

How the Christmas Lottery draw is developed



When the day of the draw arrives, a series of steps are carried out so that everything goes perfectly. On December 21, the balls are counted publicly and at the end the Teatro Real hall is closed with three interior padlocks and in which each key is guarded by a different person until the draw is held.

The next day, at 8:00 a.m., the hall reopens its doors so that the public can begin to enter until the room's capacity is reached. Half an hour later, the drawing table is formed, which will be in charge of directing and supervising the event. With the authorization of the president, assistants may check the balls before they are placed in the drum.

Once this process is finished, those in charge of distributing lots are moved in their hopper to the drums, which are filled and turned over at the notice of the president of the draw. At this point everything is ready for the Christmas Lottery draw to begin.

Two children from San Ildefonso, the innocent hands, simultaneously take a ball from each drum, sing the number and prize and insert the balls into the wires. The wires are grouped in a table, which is completed when there are 200 balls of each type and are closed with the approval of the president and the controller.

This process is repeated until there are no balls left in the prize pot, at which point the draw ends. Once finished, a group of fifty volunteers prepares a list of prizes and the winning places using a computer process. After verification, it is sent to the National Mint and Stamp Factory, which prints the official list for distribution. As a curiosity, the Christmas Lottery tables are exposed to the public for a week.