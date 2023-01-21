After seven years of political leadership, Gert-Jan Segers announced his departure on 13 January. He is succeeded by MP Mirjam Bikker, who presented himself to the electorate with a letter to the Netherlands.

This Hague Affairs is about the leadership change in the ChristenUnie, the history of the party’s origins and how the party matured politically. You will hear from Petra de Koning and Pim van den Dool about the merger of the small Christian parties GPV and RPF, from which the ChristenUnie emerged. About the political color of the ChristenUnie and what the leadership change means for the relations in Rutte IV’s coalition.

@Apjvalk // @pimvandendool // @pdekoning

