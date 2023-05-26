Home page politics

On Saturday (May 27) it will be decided whether Borussia Dortmund or Bayern Munich will become German soccer champions. Why the 34th matchday is also a duel between Wüst and Söder.

Dusseldorf/Munich – At the weekend, the whole of Germany will be watching football North Rhine-Westphalia. The long-distance duel will be decided on Saturday (May 27): who will be on top of the podium at the end of the 60th Bundesliga season – the record champions Bayern Munich (FCB) or Borussia Dortmund (BVB)? The Munich travel to the away game against 1. FC Cologne, BVB welcomes 1. FSV Mainz 05 in front of their home crowd. It hasn’t been as exciting on the last day of the game as it was in the 2022/23 season for a long time. The prime ministers too Hendrik Wust (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU) are cheering – even if they don’t share the same Decision about the championship in a Cologne football pub look at.

Title fight in the Bundesliga: Bayern or BVB? Söder: “Dortmunders are actually almost too stupid”

Just a few months ago, many had already written off Borussia from the title fight. After an unsuccessful start to the season, BVB was in a disappointing sixth place after the 15th matchday. At this point, the Munich team had already built up a 9-point lead over their rivals – and only had to accept a defeat. The Black and Yellows lost just one more game over the course of the season, with FCB making four mistakes. As a result, it is now open again who can be celebrated with the championship trophy by the home fans.

After a strange draw between BVB and VfB Stuttgart on matchday 28, Bavarian Prime Minister Söder was still convinced that Bayern already had their eleventh championship title in the bag: “I am very optimistic that we will become German champions. The people of Dortmund help you,” teased the CSU politician. “Dortmund are actually almost too stupid to become German champions.” Söder is actually a fan of 1. FC Nürnberg, but the Bavarian father wants a successful FCB.

Bundesliga championship: Wüst keeps his fingers crossed for BVB – and hopes that 1. FC Köln will help

Hendrik Wüst is also actually a fan of another football club: 1. FC Köln. And they, of all people, can rob Munich of their title hopes at the weekend. Should the team off Cologne can wrest even one point from the big favorite from Munich, then the German champion 2022/2023 is Borussia Dortmund. Hendrik Wüst would like that: “If in doubt, another NRW club, 1. FC Köln, can also provide support in the game against Bayern. North Rhine-Westphalia is particularly close this football weekend.”

The CDU politician is enthusiastic about the performance of BVB under coach Edin Terzić: “What many thought was impossible a few weeks ago can actually become reality on Saturday: The bowl comes back into the pot,” said the Munsterlander. “Edin Terzić and his team had to cope with a lot of setbacks this season, but they believed in themselves, worked hard and fought back again and again,” said the NRW Prime Minister.

German championship: Söder denies BVB cleverness – Wüst, on the other hand, sees it completely differently

“BVB showed the necessary will, character and also true cleverness, especially in the second half of the season, to be able to crown this spectacular season on their own,” said Wüst – precisely the kind of cleverness that his counterpart from southern Germany previously denied to Borussia had. Wüst himself is going to Signal Iduna Park for the season finale Dortmund travel and keep our fingers crossed for the team from the Ruhr area: “Because they deserve it – and so that the next champion will finally come from North Rhine-Westphalia again. It’s about time.” Hendrik Wüst is hoping for them BVB championship celebration 2023!

Wüst vs. Söder: head-to-head race for the favor of the population

But Competition between Hendrik Wüst and Markus Söder it’s not just in football. Also in the favor of the Germans, it is a head-to-head race between the Union and official colleagues, as a current Insa survey showed. The NRW head of government is becoming more and more popular. A few days ago, the North Rhine-Westphalian CDU boss even voted politician of the year chosen. And that despite the fact that there is a lot to do in his home country.

After one for many disappointing refugee summit the decisions made by the federal government, represented by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the heads of the federal states were criticized from several sides. Hendrik Wüst traveled with clear demands to the Chancellery in Berlin – but he was able to wrest little from the federal government.

And the points on which the top politicians were able to agree caused a lot of headwind: several showed themselves Human rights organizations outraged by the planned tightening of asylum law. Also the SPD parliamentary group from NRW clarified afterwards Demands on the Wüst II cabinet. The opposition party also saw Misconduct in NRW refugee policy. (mg, with dpa)