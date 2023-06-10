Electoral propaganda of Constitutional Counselors, on April 26, 2023, in Santiago de Chile. ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

Observing the way in which campaigns are financed is vital for a democracy, since it reflects how economic interests unfold in the political-electoral sphere. Based on the official data provided by the Chilean Electoral Service (SERVEL), the Constitutional VAR of the Diego Portales University provides below a synthesis of the contributions for the election of the Council that will propose a new Constitution to the country. , which took place on May 7. Given the importance of the decisions that will be made in that forum, which he assumed this week, it is of particular interest to observe these figures.

The structure of electoral financing

Of the 353 candidacies for the Constitutional Council, three of them corresponded to indigenous candidacies and another three were independent candidacies that competed off the list. The remaining 348 candidacies (98.6%) had four financing options: receive donations from natural persons, the parties could receive an initial tax contribution that was calculated in proportion to previous votes, borrow a loan that is repaid according to the votes it would obtain in the election, or contribute with its own resources. A distinction must be made, however, between private donations and fiscal contributions that are made to the parties and that are usually distributed among the different candidacies, and those donations that are made directly to the respective candidacies—always through the Electoral Service, the SERVEL . What we analyze next is the data aggregated by lists.

The competing lists faced the political contest with different financing strategies. The Chile Seguro list (from the right-wing coalition Unión Demócrata Independiente, UDI; Renovación Nacional, RN; Evópoli) based its electoral strategy on collecting money through private donations, which represented close to half of its contributions (as is represented in table 1). Both the leftist coalition Unity for Chile (Frente Amplio, Partido Comunista, PC; Partido Socialista, PS; Partido Liberal, PL) and the more centrist coalition of Todo por Chile (Democracia Cristiana, DC; Partido Radical, PR; Partido Por la Democracy, PPD) based their campaign mainly on initial contributions from the treasury. This was to be expected since these are parties that are less close to big business, which is traditionally the main source of contributions to electoral campaigns.

The Republican Party, on the other hand, had a strategy that balanced its contributions between private donations, tax contributions and cash on delivery credit. Finally, the nascent People’s Party was the one that depended the most on fiscal contributions to structure its campaign, being the political force that received the fewest donations from the private sector.

Table 2 shows how, in absolute terms, the Chile Seguro coalition, from the parties of the traditional right, was the one that received the most contributions: 5,466 million Chilean pesos (about 6.8 million dollars); followed by Unity for Chile, from the ruling party, with 3,302 million (4.1 million dollars); All for Chile, from the center-left, with 1,324 million (1.6 million dollars); the Republican Party, of the extreme right, with 1,079 million (1.2 million dollars) and the People’s Party, of a populist nature, with 413 million (500 million dollars).

If we compare the total spending per list with respect to the total votes obtained (what is observed in Table 3), we observe that the Republicans were the most efficient in the spending/votes ratio, having a cost of 311 Chilean pesos (0.39 dollars) for every vote they got. For both the Chile Seguro and Todo por Chile coalitions – of the traditional right and the center-left – the cost of each vote obtained was much higher, reaching 2,648 pesos (3.6 dollars) and 1,510 (1.9 dollars), respectively.

From the point of view of private donations to electoral campaigns, it should be remembered that in the case of Chile, company donations are prohibited, but donations from natural persons are allowed. As we anticipated, the Chile Seguro coalition –of the traditional right– was the one that received by far the largest number and amounts of donations, with 2,706 million Chilean pesos (about 3.4 million dollars), which reflects the interest of people linked to large companies to support the traditional parties of the UDI and RN to the detriment of other political options. This is not a novelty in past electoral financing schemes, since these two parties have historically concentrated the largest amount of private donations.

We were also interested in analyzing the magnitude of the donations (as shown in Table 5). Here, too, important differences can be seen in the strategies for collecting resources from the private sector. In the case of Chile Seguro –from the historic right– it is the one that received not only the most donations from private individuals, but also 64% of the total donations they received were for amounts greater than five million Chilean pesos (about 6,300 Dollars). What is interesting here is to verify that the Republican Party’s strategy was different from the rest because, in their case, 46% of the donations they received were concentrated in the range of amounts between 100,000 and 999,000 Chilean pesos (126 to 1,200 dollars).

We also wanted to define the characteristics of the main donors in this campaign. To do this, we select those donors who contributed only to the lists that finally obtained seats on the Council, regardless of whether the candidate they donated has been elected. What interests us here is the interest of donors in supporting certain lists or political projects.

Thus, we observe the donations of more than one million Chilean pesos (1,200 dollars), which in the case of the far-right Republican Party were 46, the UDI 62, RN 38, Evópoli 15, and the official list Unidad por Chile, 26. Since the SERVEL contribution database contains the full name of the contributor and the amount of the donation, we were able to find background information on the professional trajectories of 165 contributors, considering public sources such as the Commission for the Financial Market, Market Screener and other sources. open. Of this total, 139 cases (84%) are people who work in the private sector in different areas, while the remaining 26 (16%) work in positions of political representation or in some State division in positions political trust.

By identifying the productive areas, we see that in the case of the UDI and RN there is greater diversification, receiving donations from people who work in the service area (lawyers, retail, communications, etc.), the financial sector and the agricultural and mining sector. In the case of the Republican Party, the concentration is somewhat higher in the financial sector. Meanwhile, in the case of Evópoli, its main donations come from people who work in the service sector. The biggest contrast is with respect to the Unity for Chile coalition – the list of the leftist ruling party – which receives its main donations from people associated with positions of political trust.

As we said, the main donations from people associated with large or medium-sized companies were made exclusively to right-wing parties. In this regard, some singularities are noted. For example, the businessman Wolf von Appen made large donations to the four right-wing parties (PR, UDI, RN, Evópoli), although for a larger amount to the Republican Party (CL$24.5 million) and decreasing for the rest of the parties. Meanwhile, with donations to three political stores are: Beatriz von Appen (PR, UDI, RN), Gonzalo Martino (Evópoli, UDI and PR), Piero Solari (UDI, RN, Evópoli), and María Mercedes Hurtado (PR, UDI , RN).

The largest donations to the Republican Party include Francisco Allende Decombe (15 million Chilean pesos; $19,000), Matthew Taylor Pollmann (14 million; $17,700), and Alejandro Martini (12.9 million; $16,300). In the case of the UDI, those of Juan Casanueva Prendez (60 million; 76,000 dollars), Horacio Pavez (39.5 million; 50,000 dollars), Patricio Parodi Gil (30 million; 38,000 dollars), and María Patricia Matte Larraín (24 million; $30,300). In RN, the highest were those of José Hurtado Vicuña (22.5 million; 28,400 dollars), and Carlo Solari and Gonzalo Said Handal (10 million; 12,600 dollars) each. In the rest of the cases, the amounts are somewhat lower.

Three conclusions can be drawn from this analysis. First, and as several previous studies have already shown, greater investment in campaigns does not ensure electoral success. Money seems to be a necessary but not sufficient condition to obtain more votes. Second, the most significant part of the donations came from people linked to large companies and they observed the traditional pattern of support for the parties that had dominated the right-wing political scene, the UDI and RN. Third, the Republican Party not only obtained an unexpected electoral result, but also developed a strategy to diversify its sources of financing, surely because they knew that they would not be able to compete for access to resources that the other two right-wing parties dominate.