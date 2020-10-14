Amira Mohamed Ali finds the way in which the federal government has treated the Ceta free trade agreement with Canada fundamentally wrong, and she let the Federal Constitutional Court know on Tuesday. This is not surprising, since the left-wing faction has sued the process.

On the other hand, it was not at all taken for granted that the parliamentary group leader could appear in Karlsruhe at all. Mohamed Ali arrived with obstacles. Because it came from a postal Corona hotspot: German Bundestag, Platz der Republik 1, Berlin-Mitte.

Since the pandemic imposed its rules on the whole world, it has also changed the lives of the around 10,000 people who work as members of parliament or employees, in administration or as service providers in parliament.

So far, this has not seriously disrupted operations. “The Bundestag is able to work,” says Britta Haßelmann, as Parliamentary Managing Director, the Corona Commissioner of the Greens. “That has a lot to do with the fact that all political groups – except for one, with whom it was always difficult – work very closely together.”

The AfD is meant by the runaway. Right from the start, the right-wing parliamentary group resisted Corona measures. The mask requirement in all parliament buildings, which Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) imposed as head of the house, when appeals were unsuccessful, wants to bring them down in court.

AfDler now adhere to the rules

Nonetheless, other parliamentary groups reported that AfDlers were sticking to the rule. The Bundestag police did not have to take action. From the next week of the meeting, however, the threatened fines should be enforced in the event of violations.

In fact, the Bundestag has survived the pandemic well so far. A total of 37 cases of infection are known. Perhaps, says one from the administration, there are also a few more: “That is based to a certain extent on trust.” But the size is right.

Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), President of the Bundestag. Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa

Most of the infections are probably due to contacts outside parliament. This partly explains the cannonades of abuse with which Union politicians have considered the Berlin Senate’s corona policy, which is perceived as too lax. In addition to party-political motives, some people were concerned that their own people would become victims of unrestrained capital city festivities.

In order to prevent becoming a hotspot itself, Parliament has established its own reporting system since March. Members of parliament and staff report positive tests and suspected cases to the internal service of their group; who then reports to the director of the Bundestag. “That doesn’t stop at the parliamentary group,” says the Greens Haßelmann.

Any contact persons will be informed and warned. They do not find out who could have infected them. A parliament spokesman assures us that data and privacy protection will be strictly observed. Everyone informed can then decide for themselves whether to go into quarantine or to test.

Many employees are seldom there anyway. Teams take turns in areas that cannot work well at home. At the FDP, they point out that the parliamentary group was fully prepared for digital work even before Corona. The others learned it quickly of necessity.

It becomes emptier

Since the second corona wave has been building up threateningly, the offices and meeting rooms around the Reichstag have become emptier again. After the summer break, which went smoothly, many working groups met in person – at a distance, with a mask, but at least. Even in many offices there was light again in the evening.

But now it is said: command back. Last Tuesday, the Green parliamentary group decided not to use the large CDU / CSU meeting room and preferred to meet virtually. Many MPs send their employees back to the home office. And yet, for the first time, MPs have to struggle with obstacles to their work. Not because they are MPs. The problem is where you work: the hotspot Berlin.

Mohamed Ali experienced that specifically. The left wanted to arrive at the constitutional court the day before the hearing. But Baden-Württemberg has interpreted the ban on accommodation particularly strictly. Other countries only prohibit tourists from internal German corona hotspots from staying overnight. The state government in Stuttgart has closed for everyone.

Even the exemption for parliamentarians, such as Schleswig-Holstein, Rhineland-Palatinate or the otherwise very strict Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, does not exist in the southwest. The left parliamentary group leader had no choice but to be tested in a hurry. Her colleague Andrej Hunko had it much easier: his hometown Aachen was not on the official hotspot list of the Robert Koch Institute on Monday.

At least the court had recognized the problem: it postponed the hearing by two hours to 12 noon. But even a champion for strict rules like the Greens Haßelmann, federal regulations go too far. “You need clear criteria for acceptance,” she says. “As it is now, nobody can see through it anymore.”