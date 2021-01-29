One of the most important benefits for families, the parental allowance, is becoming more flexible and less bureaucratic. The Bundestag passed an amendment on Friday that should make it possible for part-time work and parental allowance to be combined more easily. In future, mothers and fathers of premature babies should receive parental allowance for longer. In addition, the allowance for top earners is restricted.

The aim of the law is to make it easier to reconcile family and work and to enable parents to act in partnership Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD).

To this end, the options for part-time work while receiving parental allowance will be expanded so that a four-day week is possible. The amendment to the law provides that the permitted weekly working hours for parents who work part-time while receiving parental allowance will be increased from 30 to 32 hours.

The partnership bonus, which enables both parents to work part-time at the same time, should in future be available with 24 to 32 hours per week instead of the previous 25 to 30 hours per week.

The reform also provides for an additional month of parental allowance to be paid for children who are born six weeks before the calculated due date. If the child is born eight weeks prematurely, two additional months are granted, three months for 12 weeks and four additional months for 16 weeks, Giffey said.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

According to the minister, the reform will be cost-neutral. The increase in flexibility is financed by lowering the income limit for drawing parental allowance. Parents who jointly have an annual income of more than 300,000 euros should no longer receive parental allowance. So far, the income limit has been 500,000 euros per year.

She is responsible for the reform of the 14-year-old benefit: Family Minister Franziska Giffey in the Bundestag. Photo: dpa

According to the government, the regulation affects around 7,000 recipients of parental allowance. This corresponds to a share of around 0.4 percent. The income limit for single parents should remain unchanged at 250,000 euros.

The parental allowance was introduced in 2007 by a grand coalition. It has been since then reformed several times with the aim of encouraging more fathers to do education work. Their share of the recipients of the service is increasing, but the vast majority of them take a break from work much shorter than mothers. Parents receive the benefit if they do not work or only little work after the child is born.

The state supports this with a minimum of 300 euros and a maximum of 1800 euros per month – depending on the net income. That costs more than seven billion euros per year. The reform still has to go through the Federal Council. It is planned to come into force in September this year. The Greens and the Left criticized the fact that Hartz IV recipients continue to receive no parental allowance because the benefit is counted towards the basic security.