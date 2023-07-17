In New York, on June 23, 1998, at the annual meeting of the Association for the Scientific Study of Consciousness (ASSC), neuroscientist Christof Koch, then an assistant professor at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), bet against the philosopher David Chalmers that, in 25 years, that is, currently, in 2023, we would have already unveiled one of the great mysteries of science: how the brain makes consciousness possible.

I met Christof Koch personally nine years after that bet, during my sabbatical at Caltech in 2007, and collaborated on experiments in his lab on the brain’s mechanisms of consciousness. In one of the most prominent of those experiments we were trying to find how to nullify consciousness, how to see without seeing, we might say. To do this, a special optical device made it possible to send a different image to each eye of the experimental subject. In one eye a fixed image was projected continuously, a face, for example, and in the other eye successive images, continually fluctuating, of Mondrian paintings were projected.

When this was done, the inevitable attention to these fluctuations in one eye prevented the subject from being aware of what he was seeing with the other. But that did not prevent his brain from unconsciously registering the image of the face, as could be seen when, later, that same image worked better than any other (never seen) in a new association experiment between different stimuli. By annulling the conscious experience, it was intended to discover what minimal parts of the brain make it possible.

These types of experiments and many others carried out with advanced techniques (such as functional magnetic resonance and computerized electroencephalography) in different countries and laboratories, have ended up establishing two main theories about how the brain generates consciousness. One of them, proposed by scientists based in the US, such as the Italian Julius Tononi and Koch himself, is the theory of functional integration of the activity of neurons: to this day, he proposes that consciousness results spontaneously from the structural complexity of the posterior parts of the cerebral cortex (millions of neurons and trillions of interconnections between them). This means that if artificial intelligence were able to build a device with that degree of complexity, that device would be spontaneously conscious.

The other is the theory of the network or global workspace, proposed by scientists such as Gerald Edelman, Joseph Gally and Bernard Baars, according to which consciousness arises when certain information is projected to different areas of the brain, through an also complicated network of interconnections. This proposal includes the prefrontal cortex of the brain as the main causative agent.

At this time, when the term of the well-known bet between Koch and Chalmers expires, neither of these two theories is exempt from criticism; that is, none has advanced far enough to be considered a definitive explanation of consciousness. The theory of functional integration has not demonstrated the synchronization between areas of the brain that would make it possible, and that of the global neural space does not always lie in the prefrontal cortex. That is why the bet has been won by the philosopher Chalmers: in the intervening 25 years we have not yet been able to reveal the way in which the brain must function to make consciousness possible.

But Koch, a reductionist romantic, as he has called himself, does not give up and is already talking about giving a second turn to the bet with Chalmers. It goes in the well-known German character of him. I remember a retreat in Santa Barbara, California, which I also participated in during my stay at Caltech, and in which the students filled the auditorium even on weekends when Koch was the speaker. He was a scientific idol who, among other things, allowed himself to travel to Spain to attend performances of Wagner operas at the Barcelona Lyceum, accompanied by his colleague, the neuroscientist Semir Zeki, Professor of Neurobiology at the University of London. .

Christof Koch left Caltech some time ago to join the Allen Institute for Brain Science in Seattle, Washington, as a researcher emeritus, where he remains committed to unlocking the mysteries of consciousness. David Chalmers, currently co-director of the Center for Mind, Brain and Consciousness at New York University, it is possible that he will accept a repeat of the bet and we will be summoned again for another 25 years, to see if there is more luck then.

