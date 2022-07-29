from Danilo di Diodoro

States with typical waking activity are not mutually exclusive and may indeed occur simultaneously in the same brain. New research

The transition from wakefulness to sleep is not a process that simultaneously involves the whole brain, which instead falls asleep, so to speak, one piece at a time, progressively. The first signs of light sleep appear in the hypothalamus, a sort of link-packed box buried deep in the brain. They follow the posterior cerebral cortex and immediately afterwards the frontal cortex. The deepest sleep instead begins to manifest itself in the midbrain, to rapidly involve the frontal cortex and finally the posterior one. As for the process of passing from sleep to wakefulness, it is the areas of the prefrontal cortex that are destined to sound the alarm for all other brain structures.

Innovative approach Such a precise examination of how the process of falling asleep and that of awakening gradually involve the various brain structures was possible thanks to a study technique that combined the results of observations obtained both with the electroencephalogram and with functional magnetic resonance. The research was conducted by a multidisciplinary group coordinated by Giulio Tononi of the Department of Psychiatry, University of Wisconsin – Madison and published in PNAS, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Recently, the view of sleep as a global state has been revolutionized by surveying states of local sleep and local wakefulness using intracranial techniques, say the authors of the research. During wakefulness, single neurons were detected that exhibited short periods of slow-wave activity accompanied by transient reductions in behavioral skills. Conversely, during non-REM deep sleep, portions of brain regions were characterized by a wakefulness-like activity corresponding to the experience of dreaming. These results indicate that states with typical activity of sleep and states with typical activity of wakefulness are not mutually exclusive, and may indeed occur simultaneously in the same brain: some neuronal populations show one state and others a different state. An observation that underlines the importance of monitoring the local states of individual neuronal populations rather than the global state of the brain as a whole.

The future In the near future, researchers will have to try to understand how important individual differences are in defining the processes of progressive sleep and awakening of the brain. Studies in this area will also help to better understand the more general ways of functioning of the brain even beyond how it proceeds during the transition from wakefulness to sleep and vice versa. Furthermore, we do not yet know whether the fact that some local areas of the brain are awake during sleep has a negative effect, for example by preventing these populations of neurons from achieving functional recovery or whether it has a positive effect, the authors conclude.