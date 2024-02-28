Sexually active girls are whores and women are subordinate to men. Yet it is not surprising that students walk around with such conservative views. It is taught to them via TikTok or at home by middle-aged men who believe that emancipation is over. Well, this battle is far from over, writes Debby Gerritsen.
