Moving to the other side of the Netherlands to be with your horses. Ineke (44) and Sam (38) had big plans for the future in Drenthe, together with their two young children. But their new adventure in Catholic Weiteveen would ultimately mean the end of their lives. A reconstruction about how two families completely turned a village upside down, with dramatic consequences. “That man is crazy. After the trial I will leave with screeching tires.”
#bomb #exploded #Weiteveen #39That #man #crazy #here39
Snow in Germany: A5 continues to be closed – weather conditions are easing
AEven on Friday night, numerous trucks blocked the A5 in East Hesse due to snow and ice. The motorway between...
Leave a Reply