Boeing today delivers the last example of its legendary 747, the giant of the skies with the unmistakable dome that democratized air transport and made US presidents fly. Thousands of former and current Boeing employees, customers and suppliers participate today in the delivery ceremony of the last aircraft, a 747-8 freighter, to the company Atlas Air in the plant in Everett, in the northwestern United States. The 747 was launched in 1969. With this 1574th and last example, Boeing closes a legendary story that began in 1969.



03:23