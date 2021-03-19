The block chain, better known by the term in English blockchain, is a single registry, agreed and distributed in several nodes of a network. Although it is related to the security of cryptocurrencies, it can help prevent Covid-19 test alterations and to guarantee that the laboratories that carry them out are certified.

It is worrying, because it is estimated that only in Mexico, one out of every five test certificates is falsified, Daniel Uribe, co-founder and CEO of the Genobank company, told Efe on Thursday, who developed a lock with blockchain technology that certify the tests.

Uribe clarifies that this type of technology could be useful to avoid, for example, cases such as the 44 young Argentine students who tested positive for coronavirus and 143 stranded after a trip to Cancun , in the southern Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

Although he pointed out that these young people did not falsify the tests, apparently the problem was that the Mexican laboratory – now closed – that tested the students for the coronavirus so that they could fly home was not certified.

“The advantage of this technology is that, for example, if the laboratory has adopted the technology, the test would be fully certified,” said the expert.

Unforgeable evidence

For several weeks, the United States, Canada and several countries of the European Community have requested travelers to present a PCR or antigen test, with a negative result for SARS-CoV-2, carried out three days in advance to rule out that the passenger is sick.

However, reports emerged that in tourist places like Cancun, fake evidence sells for an average of $ 40Uribe said.

PCR or antigen tests are required by more and more countries to rule out that the passenger travels ill with Covid-19. Photo: Andres D’Elia.

That is why what this technology offers, which is already used by about 10 laboratories in Mexico, is to issue a certificate that contains result data that the laboratory gives and has 5 security elements.

A cryptographic signature that we give to the health managers of each laboratory and is linked to their professional identification, the name of the passenger or patient, their identification that proves their identity, the result of the test, if it is PCR or antigen, and a time stamp that is unalterable, he pointed out.

This certificate generate a type of QR code with which in a few seconds you can certify that the test and the issuing laboratory are authentic.

They also protect privacy

Uribe pointed out that another of the novelties and advantages of this technology is that both the signature and the time stamp do not come from company servers, but from blockchain technology, which protects patient privacy.

When you interact with any company, they keep patient data and begin to accumulate personal data, and certification is achieved at the cost of personal data privacy, he said.

Likewise, this technology certifies the tests without exchanging personal data and once the test served its purpose, users can exercise their right to be digitally forgotten.

The manager assured that they are currently in negotiations with the health authorities, the airlines and with companies that manage cinemas, restaurants and all the places where people converge and there is a risk of contagion from Covid-19.

What we would like is for this to become an official norm, because the idea is to protect us all, he insisted.

According to Uribe, this technology has a cost between 2 and 5 dollarsbut its scope is important as it can literally save lives.

With information from EFE