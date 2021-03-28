The “Ever Given”, a ship of more than 220,000 tons that was heading to Rotterdam, became one of the most relevant news of the week in the world. It so happens that, due to weather conditions, the freighter got traversed in the Suez Canal blocking its southern stretch.

But there is something even more striking than the situation itself, and that is to see how this huge container ship Ever Given, embedded in the canal located in Egypt, is visible from space in the new images captured by the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission.

The giant vessel ran aground in the canal on March 23 on its journey from China to the Netherlands. The image on the left, captured on March 21, shows routine maritime traffic in the canal with boats visible every 2 to 3 kilometers. The image on the right, captured on March 25, shows the 400-meter ship blocking the canal, and many more ships waiting for passage from the Red Sea.

On the left, the image before the blockade; on the right, after the incident. Photo: Copernicus Sentinel Data

Both Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellites identical ones carry radar instruments to provide an all-weather, day and night supply of images of the Earth’s surface, making it ideal for monitor ship traffic, ESA explained in a release.

The sea surface reflects the radar signal away from the satellite and makes the water appear dark in the image. This is in contrast to metallic objects, in this case boats in the bay, what appear as bright spots in the dark waters.

An unprecedented incident

The canal connects Port Said, on the Mediterranean Sea, with the Indian Ocean through the Egyptian city of Suez, on the Red Sea. Blocking delayed hundreds of tankers and vessels in reaching its destination and more shipping traffic still heads to the crucial waterway. Due to this situation, ships can be seen accumulating in the Gulf of Suez.

The tugs continue to work hard to completely dislodge the vessel from the site. To resolve the blockade, the local authorities sent eight tugs with the intention of putting the ship back on track.

Local authorities sent tugboats to solve the problem. Photo: Xinhua / Suez Canal Authority

What was the reason for this unprecedented incident? The episode was caused by a sandstorm and strong wind gusts, a frequent phenomenon in Egypt at this time of year, which deprives visibility and caused the ship to deviate from the route it had marked.

“It ran aground mainly due to lack of visibility due to weather conditions at a time when the winds reached 40 knots (about 75 kilometers per hour), which affected the ship’s control, “the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.

The event had important consequences -among them, the oil rise– Since, according to experts, 10 percent of international maritime trade passes through this waterway.

With information from Europa Press.

