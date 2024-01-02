On January 1, a law came into effect that concerns the renovation of your house up to the expansion of an airport: the Environmental Act. In the past you had to deal with dozens of laws and different counters. But now you can control everything in one place, at the touch of a button. That sounds ideal, but editor Jos Verlaan sees how good intentions seem to get bogged down in chaos.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guest: Jos Verlaan Presentation: Gabriella Ader Editorial: Ignace Schoot, Iris Verhulsdonk and Vareen Rook Edit: Stef Visjager Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: Eric Brinkhorst