Many claim that christian dominguez He stands out more for his movements on stage than for his vocal range. The truth is that the cumbia singer captivates the public when he moves to the rhythm of his popular “Baile del gusano”, which is a feature of his presentations. However, the effort that he puts into the steps of the choreography brought him bad consequences. The national artist suffered an accident.

Christian Domínguez in the emergency room

The “Love and Fire” program revealed some photos in which christian dominguez appears sitting in a wheelchair, while being moved by his partner, also a singer Pamela Franco. According to the driver Rodrigo González, The driver of “America Today” was in the emergency room of a clinic waiting to be treated.

What happened to Christian Dominguez?

The images of christian dominguez They toured social networks and generated concern among their followers. In the midst of the controversy, the cumbiambero spoke through his Instagram account.

The leader of the Great International Orchestra recounted that The accident occurred on the set of “The Big Show” , when he tried to do the “Worm Dance”. She mentioned that his body was not prepared to make strong movements , because it had not heated before. In addition, she had already had other tears in the same leg that she was affected.

“I have had an intervention. What happens is that I have many tears in my left leg. I made a bad move on ‘The Big Show’, last time I showed up, I was a little cold. The tear opened up on the inside and bled,” she expressed.

Later, he revealed that he was diagnosed with knee bursitis, which is inflammation of a small fluid-filled sac (bursa) located near the joint. “It is unbearable, the blood reached the knee and that is complicated because it does not allow me to bend it. I have like a bursitis ”, she maintained.

Gisela Valcárcel and Christian Domínguez surprised with the steps of “El worm”. Photo: LR composition / América TV capture

What is the state of health of Christian Domínguez?