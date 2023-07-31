A case in Rome brings cloned cards back into fashion and the bank does not refund

Editorial board – Rome

The card rejected by the ATM, the reassurances of your credit institution and then find yourself faced with unauthorized withdrawals from your current account. A case in Rome brings the skimmer scam.

what is the skimmer? — But what is the skimmer? It’s about a device that is hidden by criminals in the slot of the door ATM where you insert your debit card. At that point the card can be cloned and used for a withdrawal anywhere else. The victim who is withdrawing from the ATM will not notice anything and will carry out their operation without problems, only realizing that they have suffered a scam in the following days. In some cases the user may notice that there is an additional slot in the ATM, other times the internal pan PIN is changed and in these cases the criminal has to stay nearby to record the user’s keystroke. See also The possible eleven of Barça to play against Linares for the Copa del Rey: Xavi will put almost the best he has

the case of fraud in rome — The Roman user, residing in the neighborhood Green Mounthe told the mishap to The messenger and he certainly won’t have been the only one in that area to have suffered the scam. The man said that he had the ATM rejected 40 seconds after inserting it, without having carried out any operation. At that point he thought there might be a malfunction of the teller and didn’t give it too much weight, even if it’s not clear if he withdrew or if he changed tellers. A few days later he realized that he had suffered a scam as he found himself with withdrawals of 1000 euros never made. The facts date back to last May 13 at an ATM in via Carini in Rome. The customer also tried to notify the bank who initially reassured him, too bad he then realized the missing 1000 euros. See also Tour de la Provence, Viviani's winning sprint after a great job by Ganna!

the bank’s reaction — At that point, the victim of the skimmer scam notified his bank, which returned the money to him, except later get the money back 10 days later. In fact, at a subsequent check for the bank, that withdrawal was not to be considered suspicious. The withdrawal took place by entering your ATM and the customer had not reported the loss. How to distinguish a normal withdrawal from one made by criminals? Since there is no univocal answer to this question, the only possibility is to always check that the ATM does not present any particularities compared to the traditional ones, check that there are no double slots, use the ones that have a cover over the numeric keypad.