Modern times to talk about old times. A whatsapp goes to Gustavo Yankelevich to see what time we can talk about the history of color TV, of which This Saturday, May 1, a new anniversary is celebrated. Immediate response: a Google capture with the definition of “moiré”. Also known as moiré.

The dictionary chosen by him (with definitions from Oxford Languages) says: “Fabric that is given a finish that produces an effect of water, especially silk”.

And immediately clarifies, brushing the time with a handful of words, virtue of those who have knowledge of the facts, that “we should not allow, in any way, that any actor or actress wear something in your wardrobe that could produce the moiré effect”.

Sure, it came from the dominated ball of the wide range of grays, premiered on October 17, ’51 -the date of the official start of Argentine TV-, and suddenly the so-called “color screen”, as the polychromatic was colloquially called, beyond black and white. With all the enthusiasm, but also with all the doubts.

For the marathon she did at ATC for the Malvinas War, together with Cacho Fontana, Pinky used clothes that could also be worn in black and white. The premise was not to forget those who had unsupported televisions.

Y with red as the most dangerous color, because it was given to run away from the edges.

History points to May 1, 1980 as the day on which color transmissions began in Argentina continuously. Before a voice appears to say “But, how? If I saw the final of the 78 World Cup at full throttle”Let’s clarify the dates well.

Is that, before the new system could be implemented, there were experimental transmissions, to be able to adjust the image and the contents to the advanced universe. The TV, as a chiche that had come out to compete with the radio, was no longer a novelty. You had to go for more.

The ’78 World Cup final was one of the milestones that was televised in color, before regular broadcasting began since ’80.

It was in that long previous road that, some, in case of having had compatible televisions, could see, for example, the final of Argentina-Holland of 1978. Those who had bought the ticket to the cinemas that had acquired it to show it on a giant screen also had that chance.

Major League Television



As if to understand the qualitative and quantitative leap represented by going from gray to all possible shades of a palette that seemed utopian you have to make a stopover in the country of that year, crossed in every sense by the military dictatorship.

From Of the 4 million households that had at least one television in their home, only about 250,000 had the chance to receive color.. And, in addition, they had to be able to access the Pal-N standard, which Argentina had acquired. The television rift of that time was Pal-N versus NTSC. If we have become familiar with those acronyms (those who were born long before ’80).

In addition, not all devices bought abroad (most had imported) were easily adapted. Access to one was around $ 500. The chronicles of that time speak of a 20-inch color television equaled three refrigerators.

What did those who had a black and white television do, as of May 1, 1980? As it was the majority, it could not – and should not – be neglected.

On account of this, Edgardo Borda, a character molded in the kidney of TV, who at 91 years of age continues to work in El Trece, shares with Clarion a wonderful anecdote: “We had been working with the color tests for quite some time and, from time to time, we met with everyone. We wanted to learn and understand well what this matter was like. One day, a Yugoslav passes us a football match in color. They played some in pink shirts and others in light blue, with little black pants. It looked flawless. He asks us what we think, we all said what good, what this, what the other. And then he asks us to look to the side, on another screen, the same game, but in black and white … and they all seemed from the same team”.

Edgardo Borda, a man from television: from ’51 to these days. He continues working at El Trece and now shares his memories with Clarín.

You should not let go of his hand, then, to the more than three million who continued to see the old way. And at the same time, you had to ride the wave of the outpost.

The era of “you see everything”



Gone were old tricks so that everything would look nice in times of black and white. “We had to dAvoid wearing a red makeup band that was put on some of the double chins, so that the overhead light would not cast dark on the pear”, Says Borda, a delicious being that it’s on TV since TV exists: it started in ’51, on Channel 7, it continued on Channel 9 and in ’64 it entered 13, where it displayed its magic in the area of ​​production, direction, good manners, charisma, everything. He retired and returned: “I am the only one who has a double legacy on the channel: 1116 and 3016”.

From his house in Palermo, he confesses that He has been counted, like the prisoners, “410 days… It is the time since I have not been to the canal. I’m gonna go crazy”. And he also says that “black and white concealed many things. When the color appeared we had to be very subtle in everything. A scratch on a set, which used to pass by, suddenly showed. There was a lot of sensitivity on the whole screen. And a lot of attention had to be paid to the wardrobe and makeup, to make it fresher, more natural. Before that, a heavy mask type was used to cover all the pores. Another issue was the wigs, which had to be leveled up with color, because if they didn’t look like junk”.

What for the viewer was television glory, inwards it was lived as an endless front of challenges. That same distance between states occurred when celebrating color: because that May 1st 41 years ago was key for the public -except for those few who had been able to see some things- who discovered the chromatic life behind the usual grays. However, for those who were working on it, that feeling was already an old acquaintance.

“I remember being in the studio and being more aware of the transmission than of the emotions of color. We were already familiar with color. And, if memory serves me correctly, I understand that it came out very well from the start, except for a minor thing, ”acknowledges Borda.

Beyond that some testimonies of the time have marked the possible danger of emission in color in people who were less than a meter and a half from the screen, those who were part of that milestone rule out that it was a threat to health. Color, with all that that meant, was approved by law: in figure 21,895 the Pal-N system is adopted for color.

As of 1980, the old televisions began to be left behind. Today they are a collector’s item.

The truth is that on Labor Day, after seeing the blue and white of the Argentine flag, ATC and Channel 13, with Fernando Bravo in one signal and Pinky in the other, Argentine TV, paraphrasing Luis Sandrini in the movie When goblins hunt partridges, saw the colors.

Pinky’s welcome



“And how do I control the emotion, if I’m here to fire an old friend? I have to say goodbye to black and white television (…) Ladies and gentlemen, here is color television“He said that day Lidia Satragno in a speech that was raising emotion and colors, while the flag flew between one situation and another.

Channel 9 joined the polychromatic movement only on May 9 and, later, Channel 11.

“We had to pay attention to many things that we used to have naturalized. For example, continuity in the wardrobe. Or the pros and cons of some colors ”, says Yankelevich, essential piece of the history of Argentine television. It is in their DNA.

In that sense, your traffic light was composed of “the Red, that it had to be used with care because it tended to run away. The target it was also an issue, it had to be avoided in certain garments because very light clothes burned the lights, and also the green, because it could be merged with the chroma (the background that is used in TV to project images). You had to be aware of whether or not he made lines”.

“Los Niños de López”, an ATC classic with the Hugo Moser stamp, which was done in color, although it came out in black and white, explains Yankelevich.

In 1979, when he was producing in ATC that hit that was called López’s children, the color was already used in the recordings. And, reviewing all that time, “I feel like we made our way by walking. And the word moiré stayed with me as a flash of all that learning”.

As it must have been engraved on us, to all those who for years palpitated the arrival of this technological advance, Eleonora’s phrase, sharp and great: “Color television is going to kill you”. Judgment of the great character of Ana Maria Campoy, who got half to several in the start of “television truth”, as it was said to the brand new color TV.