It’s the “October surprise” ahead of its time. The unforeseen event that generally arises a few days before the presidential election (in 2016: the FBI reopening the case of Hillary Clinton’s famous e-mails) presented itself a little in advance with the death on Friday of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Progressive Supreme Court Justice. A new ground of confrontation is offered to Donald Trump, who intended to impose the theme of “law and order” in order to mobilize his electoral base, and to a Joe Biden counter-attacking on the management of the coronavirus by his adversary (the balance sheet shows 200,000 dead today, read our article). In an already unprecedented campaign (context of coronavirus, an outgoing president left behind in the polls), the first big battle will finally take place in the felted enclosure of the Senate (which ratifies the nomination proposed by the president) as on the overheated stands of meetings .

1. Supreme Court: why such importance?

No court in the world has as much political power as the Supreme Court of the United States. The most contested laws usually end up before the nine judges appointed for life, in fact political actors in their own right, who ratify or reject them.

Take the example of one of the crucial issues in the country’s history – slavery and then segregation: the Court has always played a leading role, in diametrically opposed directions, depending on the time. In 1857, seven judges against two render a favorable decision (Scott v. Sandford) to the slavers. Four years later, the Civil War broke out. It resulted in the defeat of Confederation and the abolition of slavery. But after the departure of the Yankee troops in 1877, the southern states put in place segregation laws. Here again, the Supreme Court intervenes, which in its Plessy v. Ferguson, in 1896, proved them right through the establishment of a doctrine called “separate but equal”. In 1954, the court declared unconstitutional segregation in public schools (Brown v. Board decision). A real turning point for the civil rights movement which will then gain in force and scope until the signing of egalitarian laws in 1964 and 1965. What the Court does one day, another Court can undo another day. This is also the goal of the Christian right: that a conservative majority invalidate the Roe v. Wade, who in 1973 declared the right to abortion constitutional.

2. A boon for Donald Trump?

In 2016, the Republicans, majority in the Senate, had refused to audition Merrick Garland, the candidate of Barack Obama, to replace the conservative judge, Antonin Scalia, who died in February. Official reason: not to decide in an election year and leave it to the citizens to elect the future president. We were then eight and a half months before the poll. We are 45 days from the 2020 vintage of the presidential election and the same Republicans have launched a race against time to replace the progressive judge, whose last will was precisely, according to her granddaughter, “Not to be replaced until a new president has taken the oath”. As of this week, Donald Trump will make his choice known. He has already announced that it will be a woman.

The interest for the American president is twofold. First of all, he finds himself in a position to secure the “lock” of the Supreme Court with a conservative majority of 6 against 3. It would be about the composition. “The most conservative for a century”, according to law professor Carl Tobias, interviewed by AFP. Since his accession to power, Donald Trump has already appointed two judges (Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh), but the body has recently taken decisions (maintenance of the program created by Barack Obama allowing children of undocumented immigrants to remain on the US territory and Trump’s obligation to make public his tax returns) that provoked his ire. In both cases, the President of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, a conservative appointed by W. Bush, voted with the four progressive judges. Appointing a new conservative judge would allow Republicans to secure a majority that could challenge abortion rights and dismantle Obamacare.

Then, it allows the host of the White House to maximize the mobilization of his electoral troops, in particular the white evangelical Christians who dubbed him to 80% in 2016, by clearly identifying the stake: a conservative judge appointed by Trump or a progressive judge appointed by Biden.

Among the two names that come up most often in the American media is that of Barbara Lagoa, born in Miami to anticastrist parents. This appointment could act as “one stone, two birds”: in Florida, the main Swing State (key State) where it is preceded by its Democratic competitor, the mobilization of the Cuban-American community will be essential.

However, this choice of an appointment by forced march may lead to some defections among the Republican senators, currently numbering 53. The attitude of some elected in a fragile political situation is already under scrutiny. Susan Collins (Maine) and Jeff Flake have indicated that they wish to wait for the election. Mitt Romney (Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), sometimes in a rebellious mood, could join them, depriving Donald Trump of a majority or establishing an equal division of the votes. In which case, the voice of the President of the Senate is decisive: it is Republican Mike Pence, who is also Vice President of the United States.

Within an hour of announcing Ruth’s death Ginsburg, Joe Biden raised $ 6.3 million.

3. The trigger for Joe Biden?

Within sixty minutes of the news of Ruth Ginsburg’s death, Joe Biden’s campaign committee received $ 6.3 million. One hundred thousand dollars per minute. Never has a campaign collected so many donations in an hour. A sign that the stake of a nomination to the Supreme Court does not only galvanize the Republicans, who have however historically shown more appetite for appointments in the courts than the Democrats. Things are clearly changing. And Joe Biden immediately adapted his strategy, without giving the impression of reorienting it. According to his advisers, he intends to transform the November 3 ballot into a referendum on Obamacare and the right to abortion, both of which would be threatened in the event of a conservative super-majority. “If you want something that ignites young people who are not interested in the election this year, here it is. They know Roe v. Wade “, considers, in the New York Times, a poll expert from Joe Biden. This new angle of attack would position the former vice-president of Barack Obama beyond just anti-Trumpism as the cement of his electorate, but without detaching himself from this centrism which has made his trademark since his entry into the campaign (and even in politics 50 years ago). Of course, the Democrats built their “blue wave” during the 2018 midterm elections on the theme of health and the defense of Barack Obama’s reform. But the pandemic has changed the situation, as New York socialist elected official Julia Salazar underlines (read the interview) Will the defense of Obamacare be accompanied by a decisive step forward towards a public system? universal, signal of a real desire for change, what has Biden refused for many months?