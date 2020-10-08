An air force chopper was landed in precautionary fields in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The chopper name is ALH Dhruv. The helicopter flew in for routine training sorties. It was told that the emergency landing had to be done due to technical fault in the helicopter. In a hurry, helicopter was landed in the fields in a village in Saharanpur. The paddy crop was harvested a few days ago in the field. Army and police officers have reached the spot after getting the information. At the same time, when the information about the helicopter landing in the field came to the people of the nearby village, a large crowd gathered on the spot.
