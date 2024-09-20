Wie sehr die Partei Tiktok dominiert, zeigt ein Experiment vor der Landtagswahl in Brandenburg. Dafür hat die F.A.Z. Tiktok auf einem Handy neu installiert und „Brandenburg“ in die Suche eingegeben. Sofort erscheinen einige Videos. Dramatische Musik, ein bärtiger junger Mann mit Brille, der vor dem Landtag in Potsdam steht. „Extremisten gehören entwaffnet“, sagt der Mann. „Hier laufen eine ganze Menge Nazis mit Waffen rum. Ich erwarte, dass unsere Behörden da hart durchgreifen.“ Man ahnt, das ist kein Video der AfD.

Aufgenommen hat es Benjamin Raschke, Spitzenkandidat der Grünen in Brandenburg. Tiktok zeigt gleich noch ein Video von den Grünen. Dann bietet Tiktok den nächsten Clip an, zu sehen ist Christoph Berndt. Er sitzt unter einem Baum, blaugraues Hemd, die Ärmel hochgekrempelt. Der AfD-Spitzenkandidat war gerade beim Sommerfest seiner Partei in Nauen – „tolle Veranstaltung, tolle Stimmung“. Vorher am Tag hat er eine Podiumsdiskussion unter Protest verlassen, weil er fand, dass dort Ministerpräsident Woidke zu viel habe reden dürfen. „Ich hoffe, dass war in eurem Sinne. Wir sehen uns bald wieder, tschüss.“

Mehr Politisches ist nicht zu sehen. Und nichts, was sonst noch nach Brandenburg aussieht. Aber man kann nachhelfen, indem man Tiktok signalisiert, was einen interessiert, kann zum Beispiel nach Orten suchen: Schulen, Cafés, Einkaufszentren. Wer nach dem Potsdamer Stern-Center sucht, bekommt eine Einladung der AfD angezeigt für ein „Familienfest mit Hüpfburg, Zuckerwatten, Bratwurst und kühlen Getränken“. Der Termin ist aber schon vorbei, im nächsten Video erklärt ein Mann 38 Sekunden lang, dass er sich gleich „schön einen Döner gönnen“ wird, isst ihn und lässt seine Zuschauer noch wissen, dass die Soße verdammt scharf war.

Die AfD versteht die Plattform besser als alle anderen

Aber die Suche nach Orten in Potsdam hat der App offenbar gezeigt, für welche Region wir uns interessieren. Als die App zwei Stunden später wieder geöffnet wird, nimmt der Algorithmus Fahrt auf. Erst spielt er ein Video von Dennis Hohloch aus, der für die AfD im Landtag sitzt und vom Verfassungsschutz als Rechtsextremist eingestuft wird. In dem Video spricht Hohloch über Raub, Gewalt und Schutzgelderpressung an Schulen, „und das geht hauptsächlich von ausländischen Schülern aus“. Dann präsentiert Tiktok ein zwei Jahres altes Video von Berndt, in dem er die „Montagspaziergänge“ der Gegner von Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen verteidigt.

Ein Tag später, mittlerweile kann Tiktok auf die Standortdaten des Handys zugreifen, auf dem die App installiert ist. Das verspricht mehr lokale Beiträge, eine Chance vielleicht für die anderen Parteien mitten im Landtagswahlkampf. Auf einem Platz in Brandenburg an der Havel spricht gleich Sahra Wagenknecht, auf Tiktok spricht – zumindest bei diesem Test – nur noch die AfD.

Eine Lokalpolitikerin aus Oranienburg regt sich über ihren parteilosen Bürgermeister auf. Der AfD-Bundestagsabgeordnete Leif-Erik Holm ätzt gegen die Ampel, „ihr in Brandenburg könntet uns am 22.9. erlösen“, sagt Holm zu seinem Tiktok-Publikum, zu dem wir nun auch zählen, obwohl wir nie nach der AfD gesucht haben.

Maximilian Krah on Tiktok Maximilian_Krah.AfD/TikTok

What is displayed depends, among other things, on what you have previously viewed. Tiktok writes that “each person’s feed is unique and tailored to the respective users”. However, apart from the two Green Party videos, nothing from other parties can be seen, at least in this test.

This is partly because they put less effort into Tiktok or understand the platform less well than the AfD, whose videos are often widely shared because they conform to the patterns that work well on the platform. According to Erik Ahrens, Erik Ahrens is primarily responsible for this. The young man says he is very successful in helping “right-wingers” to gain a very large reach on Tiktok.

Ahrens cites the AfD’s top candidate in the European elections, Maximilian Krah, and the chairman of the Young Alternative (JA) Thuringia, Eric Engelhardt, as examples. Both have published videos on the platform that went viral thanks to him. He calls it the Ahrens secret, which is so secret that he likes to talk about it publicly.

The three-second principle: “Real men are right”

According to Ahrens, it is important that young people, “the consumers,” stay on the videos for at least three seconds. The first sentence has to be right. The Tiktok algorithm will reward you for that later. He cites a video by Krah as an example. “One in three young men has never had a girlfriend,” Krah says first. “Real men are right-wing, real men have ideals, real men are patriots, then it works out with the girlfriend,” is his final punch line. The video was liked over 90,000 times and shared almost 100,000 times.

Ahrens, around thirty years old, sits in front of the camera, clean-shaven, with AirPods in his ears and wearing a polo shirt. “In this workshop, I’ll show you how to easily go viral on Tiktok with political and ideological content,” he says. Then he shares his findings: be direct and authentic, provoke, emotionalize topics with personal stories and music, and also dramatize them.

How the AfD wants to escape the “shadowban”

Ahrens does not appear as an AfD member. The Hessian Office for the Protection of the Constitution calls him a right-wing extremist in a recent report. According to the report, he gave a lecture on “Tiktok from the right” at the “Institute for State Policy” of the right-wing extremist Götz Kubitschek. Ahrens is also said to have traveled to the meeting of right-wing extremists in Potsdam last year.

He and Krah came up with the sentence “Our ancestors were not criminals” while walking with him through a cemetery. Ahrens repeatedly gains so much attention with these provocations that the platform sanctions him. Both Krah’s and Engelhardt’s accounts are “shadowbanned” – that is, users are not blocked, but the algorithm no longer plays their videos to other users, thus reducing their reach. “A curse,” complains Ahrens.

The right-wing extremist is fighting back by forming a “guerrilla group”. He has set up a chat group on the messenger service Telegram to circumvent the shadowban. It now has 2,000 members. Ahrens gives them instructions on which videos other users should post on Tiktok. The calculation behind it: “If I publish fifty videos and ten of them are blocked, I still have forty.”

He also provides material for videos and gives tips for greater reach: Videos of “pretty girls” are three times more successful than others. He recently played the techno song “Germany needs the AfD” over a video showing three girls dancing. On Telegram, he called on his followers to do the same: “Women are strongly influenced by peer pressure. When girls see videos like this, they end up actually doing it. So go go go.” Almost 100 members of the “TikTok Guerrilla” Telegram channel reacted with heart emojis, laughing smileys or a raised thumb.

AfD top candidate Berndt in Cottbus in August dpa

The girls in the video have since complained about it and Ahrens had to delete it. Even the AfD and the Identitarian Movement thought that went too far – both of them then distanced themselves from him. But the “Tiktok guerrilla” remains loyal to him. Ahrens motivates his helpers there – whoever creates the video that is shared the most should “win” an iPad. Tiktok actually prohibits paying other accounts to create political content.

Ahrens is also banking on the appeal of success: “For the European elections, we achieved the incredible: 20 million views for the most censored man on TikTok. Thanks to your work, Maximilan Krah was able to appear on the screens of hundreds of thousands of young people every day in the weeks before the election,” he writes in a message on the Telegram channel. And then: “Before the Eastern elections, we will rekindle the fire!”

According to a recently published study by the University of Potsdam, the plan is working. The AfD dominates Tiktok. First-time voters are shown significantly more videos that address AfD content than those from other parties. And this despite the fact that the SPD, for example, uploaded more videos to the platform than the AfD in the weeks before the elections in Saxony and Thuringia. “The content that is played out by the platform’s algorithm massively disadvantages other parties that belong to the moderate spectrum,” says sociologist Roland Verwiebe, who worked on the study.

In any case, the test account confirms the research: AfD video follows AfD video, other parties are no longer visible. At least in the case of Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke’s SPD, this is a strategy. When Secretary General David Kolesnyk was asked why the SPD in Brandenburg was not active on Tiktok, he said: “Of the age groups that are allowed to vote, we reach everyone on Facebook and Instagram.”