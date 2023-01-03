After the first life-saving intervention, others will follow: how is the actor Jeremy Renner after the accident that happened to him while shoveling snow

The world and especially movie buffs are in bated breath over the conditions Jeremy Renner. On January 1, the actor was seriously injured in a snow accident, which required his urgent transfer to hospital by plane. The star will have to undergo a new operation. Here are some new details.

The disconcerting news of Ken Block’s sudden and unexpected disappearance comes from the last few hours. The rally driver, YouTube star and hugely successful entrepreneur lost his life in a snow accident.

He was aboard his snowmobile and was doing an off-piste session in the mountains of the Utahwhen it overturned and was crushed by the same vehicle.

The day before, another world star got involved in a very similar incident, always on the snow, even if in different circumstances. We are talking about Jeremy Renner, an award-winning actor, famous for having played the role of the superhero Hawkeye in Marvel films and for having been nominated twice for the Academy Award for best actor.

The information that had spread yesterday they didn’t provide many detailsbut they only explained that his condition was critical, but stable.

Today, however, some US newspapers have disclosed new details both on the accident and on Renner’s current condition.

How is Jeremy Renner

Apparently, the actor was busy shoveling snow at his estate near Lake Tahoe in the state of Nevadawith his snow plow. As he had explained a few days earlier in a post on social media, the area had been hit by heavy snow.

Apparently the means, for reasons yet to be clarified, would be overturned and would have crushed in different parts of the body the actor.

The first to rescue Jeremy was a doctorhis neighbor, who first took care of stop the bleeding in the legfor which Renner apparently lost a lot of blood.

After the transfer to the hospital, the doctors have operated for the first time the actor, stabilizing him.

The traumas would concern, according to some US newspapers, different parts of the body of the actor, including the chest and a leg.

In the next few days, his family explained, he will undergo a new intervention. There is optimism for a recovery, even if the latter will include a very long rehabilitation process.